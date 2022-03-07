Angelina Jolie Lands in Yemen to Assist Refugees Amid Russia-Ukraine War

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The Academy Award-winning actress has made use of her social media account to announce her arrival in the capital city of Eden to assist the refugees alongside the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

"I've landed in Aden, to meet displaced families and refugees for UNHCR @refugees and show my support for the people of Yemen," Angeline shared with her 12.4 million Instagram followers on Sunday, March 6. "I will do my best to communicate from the ground as the days unfold."

The "[mMaleficent]" star went on to say that the people in Yemen are also in dire need of help. "As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I'm here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace," she explained. The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with one civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022. An economy devastated by war, and over 20 million Yemenis depending on humanitarian assistance to survive."

"This week a million people were forced to flee the horrific war in Ukraine," she added. "If we learn anything from this shocking situation, it is that we cannot be selective about who deserves support and whose rights we defend. Everyone deserves the same compassion."

Concluding her post, the 46-year-old star wrote, "The lives of civilian victims of conflict everywhere are of equal value. After seven years of war, the people of Yemen also need protection, support, and above all, peace."

Yemen has been enduring a civil war since 2014 as both the Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi-led Yemeni government and the Supreme Political Council's Houthi movement claim to run the country. That leads to millions of Yemeni civilians facing starvation due to famine, while more than 100,000 have reportedly died amid the conflicts.

Last month, Angelina also spoke out about the Russian invasion in Ukraine. "Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region," so she wrote in a statement.

"We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment - for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law - cannot be overstated," she concluded.