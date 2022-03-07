'RHOSLC' Recap: Whitney Says Lisa Calls Meredith 'W***e' Even Before the Hot Mic Rant

Instagram TV

The Vida Tequila CEO, however, vehemently denies Whitney's accusation as she exclaims during a reunion special of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' season 2, 'I did not, I did not, I did not!'

AceShowbiz - In the second part of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" season 2 reunion, the ladies were discussing Lisa Barlow's controversial hot mic rant against ex-best friend Meredith Marks. That was when Whitney Rose dropped a bombshell claim regarding the feuding stars.

Whitney told host Andy Cohen that Lisa called Meredith a "w***e" who "f**ked half of New York" even before the hot mic rant. "Since I'm a pot stirrer - if the shoe fits, wear it - she's told people before this even filmed exactly that," Whitney shared.

Meredith chimed in, "I'm sure she did." Meanwhile, Lisa vehemently denied Whitney's accusation. "I did not, I did not, I did not!" the Vida Tequila CEO exclaimed. Addressing Meredith, she added, "I have never talked about your marriage. I have never talked about you before that rant and I'm sorry it was caught on audio."

Later in the episode, Meredith said that she found Lisa's outburst appalling. "The venom and the hatred that the delivery it came with is what resonated. I couldn't even sit and watch it. I'd stop it," she said. "It took me about an hour to get through it. I was sick, utterly sick."

Meanwhile, Lisa clarified that she doesn't really believe Meredith "f**ked half of New York." She said, "Do I think you've f**ked 4.2 million people? No," prompting Meredith to clap back, "I've slept with fewer people than I have fingers, OK? So there you go. New York City is pretty large."

Throughout the episode, Lisa repeatedly apologized to Meredith. "I am beyond sorry," she said. "Somebody had just told me that you were making fun of my renovation and stuff and I was just like upset … You said I live in a s**tty house."

Meredith, meanwhile, insisted that she "didn't talk about" Lisa's house at all. Even if she did, she didn't think it was enough to make Lisa "rip [her] character to shreds."

During the rant, Lisa could be heard saying, "Fake Meredith is a piece of s**t … f**k you! That f**king piece of s**t garbage w***e. I f**king hate her. She's a w***e."