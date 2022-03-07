Snoop Dogg Reveals Jay-Z Threatened NFL to Let Dr. Dre and Co. Play Super Bowl Halftime Show

WENN/https://www.beyonce.com//Instar Music

AceShowbiz - The Super Bowl LVI halftime show, featuring Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige, might not be happening if it's not for Jay-Z. According to Snoop, the "4:44" artist had to fight for it as he gave the NFL an ultimatum to make it happen.

During an interview with Tidal's Elliot Wilson on Friday, March 4, Snoop revealed that Hov threatened to end the partnership between Roc Nation and the NFL if his rapper friends were denied performance for the big event. "We love each other. Like, not secretly, like publicly, we love each other. It is what it is, so it's like for him to go to bat for us and tell the NFL, 'F**k that. They perform or I quit,' " he said.

"That was the most gangster s**t out of everything," Snoop continued. "Then with attire and kneeling and all this … you can't wear your gang bang s**t? JAY-Z hit me like, 'Wear what the f**k you want to wear. Peace to the Gods.' "

He also shared that "Jay was the first one that came to the dressing room when I got offstage." He added, "We had [300 Entertainment CEO] Kevin Liles in there. Kevin Liles had Jay on FaceTime, trying to show him where we was at. So then he came down, and soon as he came in he hugged me. We hug each other tight."

Further recounting the moment, Snoop shared, "It was as if we won a championship. Like, you know when you're genuinely happy for each other? People don't understand, me and him are the ones. He's the one on the East. I'm the one from the West."

Jay-Z and Roc Nation inked a deal with the NFL back in August 2019 to oversee the League's entertainment options including the Super Bowl halftime show. The move caused a stir since it took place amid the tension between the League and former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who lost his job after kneeling during the national anthem at the start of 2016 NFL games in protest of police brutality and racial inequality.

Back to the interview, Snoop said of their Super Bowl halftime show performance, "When I got home and watched it on playback, I thought it was the greatest s**t ever. Being there, it felt like the greatest concert of all time. When I first came out, that meant a lot to me that Dre would let me come out first. The first vocal was me."

"To let me kick that off and have enough confidence in the D-O Double to say, 'OK. The biggest moment of my career, I trust the D-O Double. He's going to lead off, and then he's going to come back at the end of the ninth inning.' You've got to walk the dog back out … boom boom boom, and have all the Crip Walkin'. You know what I'm saying? It's the West," he continued.