 
 

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Wipe Me Down' rapper goes off on DJ Vlad for saying he's a little bit disappointed that the pair did not get married first before she got pregnant.

  • Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) continues to be a loyal fan of Rihanna, though he has long lost his chance to be her special someone. The rapper, who has shot his shot with the currently pregnant singer several times in the past, has defended her and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky for having a baby before marriage.

In a new interview, Boosie went off on DJ Vlad when the latter said he was disappointed a bit that Rihanna didn't get married first before getting pregnant and compared her to her "peers" such as Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles. "F**k all that, it's what makes you happy," Boosie told DJ Vlad. "Nobody don't give a f**k about peers. She's a billionaire, what she got to follow somebody else drip f**k?"

The father of eight thinks that Rih doesn't need to succumb to that pressure, saying, "She know what she f**king doing. Everybody ain't got to be mother**king and jump in marriages and steal your mother**king sneaking geek."

When DJ Vlad informed him that Rih and A$AP Rocky reportedly plan to get married after their baby is born, Boosie responded, "Okay, well, that's what they gonna do." He went on ranting, "But you can't judge her for not being married. Like bro, people f**king. If a baby come, the baby's coming."

  See also...

While he wouldn't say no if Rihanna asked him to marry her before announcing her pregnancy, the 39-year-old added, "But that doesn't have to go if that doesn't have to go like that. They have a mutual understanding. Everybody not for fake a** marriages." He further stressed, "Everybody's not for it. If they won't do it, they can do it. But they don't have to do it when the world says it."

In the interview, Boosie also revisited the time he told A$AP Rocky to get Rihanna pregnant last year. The Baton Rogue native admitted he's received tons of DMs since news of her pregnancy broke. "I'm happy for Rihanna," he shared.

He went on addressing the criticism he received for suggesting A$AP Rocky to get Rih pregnant. "They have a baby. You know this is…it's beautiful to everybody and to me too, to the world," he said, before telling his critics to "leave me alone damn bro. That dude has a woman. Damn man."

You can share this post!

Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine

Snoop Dogg Reveals Jay-Z Threatened NFL to Let Dr. Dre and Co. Play Super Bowl Halftime Show
Related Posts
Boosie Badazz Accused of Clout-Chasing After Allegedly Reacting to NBA YoungBoy's Diss Track

Boosie Badazz Accused of Clout-Chasing After Allegedly Reacting to NBA YoungBoy's Diss Track

Boosie Badazz Claims Rappers Avoid Him Following His Homophobic Rant Against Lil Nas X

Boosie Badazz Claims Rappers Avoid Him Following His Homophobic Rant Against Lil Nas X

Boosie Badazz Fumes After His Friend Crashes His Car

Boosie Badazz Fumes After His Friend Crashes His Car

Boosie Badazz Will Compete With Kanye West and Lil Durk as He's Set to Release New Album on Same Day

Boosie Badazz Will Compete With Kanye West and Lil Durk as He's Set to Release New Album on Same Day

Most Read
Video of Rihanna Side Eyeing Kendall Jenner During Runway Walk Draws Mixed Response
Celebrity

Video of Rihanna Side Eyeing Kendall Jenner During Runway Walk Draws Mixed Response

Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 24 After Sharing Alarming Video

Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 24 After Sharing Alarming Video

Megan Thee Stallion Brushes Off Pardison Fontaine Split Rumors With Steamy Twerking Video

Megan Thee Stallion Brushes Off Pardison Fontaine Split Rumors With Steamy Twerking Video

Chris Brown Slammed After Posting 'Wild' Video of Man Slapping Woman's Butt Amid Sexual Assault Case

Chris Brown Slammed After Posting 'Wild' Video of Man Slapping Woman's Butt Amid Sexual Assault Case

Michael Cera and Wife Nadine Secretly Welcome First Child Together

Michael Cera and Wife Nadine Secretly Welcome First Child Together

'The Boys' Actor Antony Starr Arrested in Spain After Punching, Threatening a Chef

'The Boys' Actor Antony Starr Arrested in Spain After Punching, Threatening a Chef

Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine

Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Needs a Slap and Hobby for Obsessing Over Kim and Pete

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Needs a Slap and Hobby for Obsessing Over Kim and Pete

Young Thug's Baby Mama Accuses Him of Ignoring Their Daughter Amid Her Hospitalization

Young Thug's Baby Mama Accuses Him of Ignoring Their Daughter Amid Her Hospitalization

Willow Smith Leave Fans Amazed With New Massive Tattoo on Her Upper Arm

Willow Smith Leave Fans Amazed With New Massive Tattoo on Her Upper Arm

Paris Jackson Accuses Doctors at Utah Boarding School of Prescribing 'Addictive Medications'

Paris Jackson Accuses Doctors at Utah Boarding School of Prescribing 'Addictive Medications'

Skateboarder Ryan Sheckler 'Blessed' to Marry His 'Soulmate' Abigail Baloun

Skateboarder Ryan Sheckler 'Blessed' to Marry His 'Soulmate' Abigail Baloun

Kristen Stewart Flipping the Bird to Join Critics of Putin at 2022 Spirit Awards

Kristen Stewart Flipping the Bird to Join Critics of Putin at 2022 Spirit Awards