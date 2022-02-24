 
 

Madonna Gives Middle Fingers After Trolls Criticize Her for Looking Like Teenager in Photos

WENN/Ian Wilson
The 'Papa Don't Preach' hitmaker also posts a selfie with a caption that reads, 'Don't f**k with me,' after being ridiculed for allegedly photoshopping her photos.

  • Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Madonna seemingly has warned online critics not to f**k with her. Just days after being trolled for looking like a teenager in her photos, the "Material Girl" hitmaker proudly flashed her middle fingers in a new social media post.

On Wednesday, February 23, the 63-year-old pop star made use of her Instagram page to share a series of snapshots that saw her looking stylish in a black leather jacket over a green top with fishnet details, dark jeans and a matching beret hat. In one of the pictures, she could be seen raising her middle fingers to the camera.

In another photo, Madonna was photographed lying down on the floor and clutching her jeans' zipper. In the note accompanying her post, Madonna quoted Frida Kahlo's infamous wise words that read, " 'I am my own Muse. I am the subject I want to Know Better.' "

Hours earlier, Madonna took to her Instagram Story to hit back at online trolls for criticizing her alleged "heavy-filtered" snaps. In the first photo, the "Papa Don't Preach" singer wrote, "Don't f**k with me!" over a selfie. Another image showed her looking unimpressed with a message that read, "I'm sure I don't have stupid written across my forehead."

  See also...

Her social media posts came after she was criticized by social media users for her alleged "heavy-filtered" snapshots that made her look like a teenager. "She looks about 16 at her age?? So creepy," one critic commented on her post that showed her wearing a large black puffer vest while enjoying a glass of wine and a vape. A separate user said the star has a "baby face" thanks to "Instagram heavy filters," while another pleaded the star to "show [them] [her] real face" as it's "so much better than this one."

Last month, Madonna was also ridiculed by online trolls for allegedly photoshopping her body. At the time, the Queen of Pop was dubbed "queen of photoshop" after she flaunted her butt in a racy Instagram post.

"QUEEN of P[hotosh]OP," one person commented. A separate person opined that "everything was good until she photoshopped her a** that ended up looking like the diaper …. Why!!!"

Meanwhile, others slammed her for "acting like a teenager." One Instagram user wrote, "Grandma acting like a high school girl. Someone please make it stop," while another urged her to "stop" as "[her] kids are looking at this and are probably embarrassed."

