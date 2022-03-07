 
 

Nicki Minaj Rants Against Fake Orgasms on Twitter: Figure It Out Real Quick or Peace

The 'Anaconda' rapper also calls out women who are not honest with their partners about how to pleasure them in bed, saying, 'I HAVE never and WILL never understand why women do this.'

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj has gotten a little bit NSFW on Twitter. The Harajuku Barbie couldn't help sharing her two cents when someone opened up about faking orgasms, spilling her own bedroom secret in the process.

When a Twitter user tweeted, "I faked so many orgasms... It's not even funny," the mother of one quickly jumped into the conversation. Completely disagreeing with the said woman, the raptress wrote back, "I HAVE never and WILL never understand why women do this. How will your partner learn how to make [you] feel good if you aren't honest with him?"

The "Starship" hitmaker went on sharing her tactics to ensure her man knows what she wants. "A b***h like me used to give a grace period. After that, you gettin cussed out every time. They figure it out REAL QUICK! Either dat or [peace]," she continued.

In a separate tweet, Nicki further ranted, "I wish I WOULD be sittin there moaning and groaning when I actually wanna punch dis dummy right in his fkn head top." When another user asked, "What if they cum too quick?" she advised them, "Cum quick = go quick. Bye sir. Unless they can go two rounds after. I'll excuse the first round cuz I know you excited boo."

Nicki later liked a post suggesting that her current partner Kenneth Petty is good in bed. "Kenny must be doin something right then love that for him," the tweet read. The mother of one also agreed with another follower who said, "This is what's wrong with men now. That's why they're on podcast thinking they're all alpha men cause y'all been faking orgasms."

When she's not getting candid about her bedroom secret, Nicki made use of her social media platform to talk about her new album. During a Q&A with fans, the 39-year-old revealed that she considered having Drake executive produce her upcoming release.

"We actually discussed him EP'ing this new album. That was b4 Seeing Green even came out," she replied when a fan asked if she has any upcoming collaborations with the Canadian star.

