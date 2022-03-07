 
 

Kanye West Defends His Work After Backlash Over Music Video Targeting Pete Davidson

The 'Eazy' rapper appears to justify the disturbing music video which depicts violence against Kim Kardashian's boyfriend as he writes on Instagram that 'art is not a proxy for any ill or harm.'

  • Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has seemingly responded to the backlash over his disturbing music video for "Eazy". The rapper appeared to defend himself after being criticized for depicting violence against Pete Davidson in his new clip.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, March 6, the 44-year-old posted a black-and-white image of a church on fire and described art as "therapy" in the caption. "Art is therapy just like this view," he defended his work. "art is protected as freedom of speech."

"Art inspires and simplifies the world," he added. "Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm." The Yeezy designer went on clapping back at the critics, "Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended."

  See also...

The shocking music video, which was released last week for Ye's song featuring The Game, sees Ye kidnapping a claymation man who resembles Pete and burying him alive. Toward the end of the video, the screen reads, "Everyone lived happily ever after except you know who," with the word "Skete", the name Ye has used to refer to Pete, crossed out.

While Ye has received tons of criticism over the music video, Pete himself reportedly "wasn't bothered" by it. "Pete saw Kanye's video and honestly, he thought it was hilarious," a source told HollywoodLife.com.

In fact, "Pete was pretty amused by the whole thing and he wasn't bothered by the graphic animation or anything else," according to the source, who added, "He actually thinks it's kind of cool and in a weird way he's actually flattered that Kanye put that much attention into him. Pete thinks it's a dope video and has no problem with it whatsoever."

Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, "didn't find this funny at all, but she was able to let it go when she saw that Pete was amused by it," said a second source. "He told her that you can't take this stuff too seriously or Kanye is getting what he wants - a reaction. She isn't harping on this anymore and she is just letting it go."

