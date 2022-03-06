 
 

Sandra Lee Says She's 'Glad' for Having Her Uterus Taken Despite 'Brutal' Surgery

The 'Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee' star underwent hysterectomy seven years after she had a double mastectomy due to her breast cancer diagnosis.

AceShowbiz - Sandra Lee is keeping a positive attitude toward her latest health issues. Revealing that she had undergone a hysterectomy, the chef said she's "glad" for having her uterus taken despite the "brutal" surgery.

The 55-year-old gave an update on her medical condition via Instagram on Thursday, March 4. "Surgery is never fun but the third day for me is always the worst day for me. Yesterday (my 3 day) was quite aggressive. All I can remember is I threw up all day- I was so sick, I threw up and cried, threw up and cried. Awful," she lamented.

"Poor Ben didn't know what to do-- rubbing my back, holding my hair back when I was bent over the sink, trying to get me to drink or eat or anything," she said of her boyfriend Ben Youcef. "Was not an easy day for either of us. So by 5 I was on my way to the hospital --of course. The head of ER (who I love) said I had some kind of infection and my kidneys were only working at 30[percent] (from being overly dehydrated I guess)."

"Nobody know- we are waiting for culture and blood work! We shall see! Surgeries are so brutal but I'm still glad I did it," the TV personality continued. "Once they got the IV in, wonderful anti-nausea meds I felt much better. Ben stayed with me as long as he could, he was so patient. To take my mind off of what was going on we researched beautiful villages that we could drive to this summer."

Before concluding her lengthy post, Sandra explained, "I have such Wanderlust. No amount of time on this beautiful planet will be long enough. So many beautiful places to see, such wonderful people to meet, such incredible food to eat. I hope your days are easy and healthy and then full of adventure. Go wander around somewhere new, even if it's just a local park or pathway and even if it's snowing.. why not. For me I cannot wait for summer and to get home!!" She then greeted her fans, "Have a good day! Look around you and Enjoy It…Life is Beautiful!"

The news arrived seven years after Sandra underwent a double mastectomy due to her breast cancer diagnosis. Unfortunately, the procedure resulted in an infection that initially put off reconstruction surgery.

