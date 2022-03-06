 
 

Skateboarder Ryan Sheckler 'Blessed' to Marry His 'Soulmate' Abigail Baloun

Among guests who attend the professional skateboarder's wedding are Avenged Sevenfold frontman Matt Sanders a.k.a. M. Shadows, Machine Gun Kelly and his fiance Megan Fox.

  • Mar 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Ryan Sheckler. On Friday, March 4, the professional skateboarder announced on social media that he has tied the knot with his "soulmate" Abigail Baloun.

Making use of Instagram, the 32-year-old unleashed several pictures from his big day. The first photo saw him hugging his now-wife from behind as they smiled at the camera. In the second one, he flaunted a new tattoo on his finger to mark the wedding date.

Ryan also attached some pictures with his guests, including Avenged Sevenfold frontman Matt Sanders a.k.a. M. Shadows, Machine Gun Kelly as well as his fiance, Megan Fox. He began his caption by writing, "So yesterday 3/3/2022 I married my best friend and soulmate @abigail.baloun !"

"It was a day filled with Jesus Christ and my closest loved ones. The day was perfect and I am so blessed to have Abigail as my wife," the former MTV star went on gushing. "Can't wait to see where life takes us (many more photos coming soon!)."

Ryan's post has since been flooded with positive feedback from many. One in particular was fellow skateboarder Mike Vallely, who exclaimed, "Congratulations!!!!" Meanwhile, "Jackass Forever" star Steve-O marveled, "Yeah dude!!!"

Ryan's wedding arrived almost one year after he claimed that his romantic relationships were manipulated for ratings on the set of his reality show, "Life of Ryan". When speaking on the "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" show, he elaborated, "That's already a very intimate piece of your life that you don't want people to know about or see."

"So, we break up once and then cameras are on, we break up again, cut," he further explained. "Now, the mood's really awkward. And then, you know, they come over to me and they're like, 'Hey, that wasn't enough. We need to do it again.' "

