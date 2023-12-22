 

Sandra Lee Assures She and Fiance Ben Youcef Are 'Safe' After Fatal Shooting in Prague During Vacay

The former 'Semi-Homemade Cooking' host, who went to Prague for a vacation with her fiance, reveals that the two were 'less than 3 blocks from the shooting site.'

AceShowbiz - Sandra Lee has spoken up after a fatal shooting in Prague. The former "Semi-Homemade Cooking" host, who went to the city in Europe for a getaway with her fiance Ben Youcef, assured her fans that she and Ben are "safe" from the horrifying incident.

On Thursday, December 21, the 57-year-old TV chef made use of Instagram to share the update. In a lengthy caption of a post, she began writing, "Thank you for all your questions and concerns. Ben and I left Prague. We are safe but it's shocking how fast the world can turn."

Sandra went on to explain, "We were less than 3 blocks from the shooting site. We had so many conversations about how safe Prague is/was." She further expressed, "This is just shocking. We are stunned and send all our love to everyone in Prague." She then concluded, "Live everyday to its fullest. Life is precious. Sending Love and Prayers. Sandy and Ben."

In the same post, Sandra uploaded a photo of her and Ben in the middle of their European vacation. In the mirror selfie, the engaged couple could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear while striking a pose in front of an eye-catching view of the city.

  Editors' Pick

In the snap, Sandra looked stunning with her long blonde hair and bangs covering most part of her forehead as well as makeup, including black eyeliner, pink lipstick and matching blush on her cheeks. In the meantime, her 44-year-old fiance Ben kept his body warm by wearing a black jacket and thick dark gray scarf.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from Instagram users, who appeared relieved upon learning of Sandra's condition. In the comments section, one in particular penned, "Thank you for the post. I've been wondering about you. Prayers for those affected by this act of violence." Another wrote, "I thought of you as soon as I heard that on the news, you just had your post in Prague."

Sandra's post came shortly after a shooting happened at Charles University's Faculty of Arts building around 3 P.M. local time. A student in the philosophy department of the university reportedly opened fire, causing at least 14 people killed and 25 others injured. The alleged shooter also died in what police believed was a suicide.

