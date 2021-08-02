 
 

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

At the star-studded event, the 'Semi-Homemade Cooking' star looks gorgeous in a yellow chartreuse Maticevski gown, a pair of strappy and stone-encrusted Miu Miu stilettos.

AceShowbiz - Sandra Lee turned heads with her look at the LUISAVIAROMA and UNICEF Gala in Capri, Italy. The "Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee" star looked stunning on her first red carpet appearance after breaking up from Andrew Cuomo and undergoing breast reconstruction surgery.

At the event, the 55-year-old donned a yellow chartreuse Maticevski gown. The celebrity chef paired it with a pair of strappy, precious stone-encrusted Miu Miu stilettos while carrying a fuchsia Amanda Pearl clutch and accessorizing with an antique 30-carat ruby cocktail ring.

"I'm having the best summer of my life," Sandra told PEOPLE at the Italian gala. Offering more details, she explained to the publication at the star-studded event, "I'm here to support UNICEF and the amazing work they do for children around the world."

Other notable attendees included performers Katy Perry and John Legend, who wowed everyone with their gorgeous "Moon River" duet, Vanessa Hudgens, Maria Bakalova, Saweetie, Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Culpo and Heidi Klum. From the event, more than $5 million was raised in support of UNICEF's work to provide care and protection to vulnerable children across the globe.

This was Sandra's first red carpet appearance after she finished her breast reconstruction procedure back in January 2020, four years after mastectomy complications. Of her medical procedure, a source said that it was "a seven-hour, intense surgery."

A year earlier, the bestselling author split from her partner Andrew. The two decided to part ways after 14 years together. "Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship," the couple said in a joint statement.

"We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls. Our personal lives remain personal and there will be no further comment," the former couple added. Their breakup came a few months after they listed their six-bedroom estate, nicknamed "Lily Pond."

