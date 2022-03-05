City Girls' JT Says She's Having a Baby Next Year

Instagram Celebrity

The one-half of the Miami-based duo spills her plans to start a family when sharing on her Instagram Story a video of her doting on her dog, which was recently gifted to her by her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert.

AceShowbiz - JT is seemingly ready to be a mother. The raptress, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, has spilled her plans to start a family in a video posted on her Instagram Story, saying that she's going to have a baby next year.

On Friday, March 4, JT took to her Story to show off her cute dog. In one of the clips, the 21-year-old was doting on the bulldog, which she recently received as a gift from her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert, as she stroke the puppy.

Over the video, the one-half of City Girls jokingly wrote, "Who you think you are????" She then insinuated that her priority will change when she has a baby, adding, "When I have my baby next year his a** is grass." She followed it up with another video of the sleeping dog and captioned it, "Knocked out too he so irritating."

Many fans welcome the idea of JT being a mother. "Babyyyyy ??? Ok JT Girl we ready too be Internet aunties," one Internet user excitedly wrote. Another encouraged her, "yeah girl plz hurry up & have a baby."

"A BABY UZI ON THEE WAY," a third chimed in, suggesting that JT will be having a baby with Lil Uzi. Another echoed the sentiment, "Baby w/ uzi?" while someone else wondered if her boyfriend knows her plans, "Does Uzi know that?"

Some people, on the other hand, were surprised to learn that JT isn't pregnant just yet. "So she's not pregnant now?" one of them asked, as another remarked, "Why I thought she was pregnant already."

JT was indeed rumored to be pregnant last year. In September 2021, the "Twerk" hitmaker sparked the pregnancy speculation after she showed what appeared to be a baby bump and wore what looked like a morning sickness band.

She, however, later denied the speculation. "It's getting weird!!!!" she clapped back on Instagram, insisting, "I'm not pregnant now leave me the hell alone!"