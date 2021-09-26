JT Fuming Over Pregnancy Speculation: 'Y'all Just Getting Weirder and Weirder'

Instagram Celebrity

After her new video in which she puts a sticker on her stomach reignites the pregnancy talks, the City Girls member launches a Twitter rant to shut down the rumors.

Sep 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - JT's silence doesn't mean she is not aware of all the rambling talks on the Internet about her. Having sparked pregnancy speculation following City Girls' performance last weekend, the Miami-born artist has finally spoken up to set things straight once and for all.

JT felt the need to address the rumors after her new video in which she put a sticker on her stomach area seemingly reignited the pregnancy talks. Denying that she hid something with the sticker, the raptress shared an unedited version of the clip which shows a stain on her pants.

In the caption, she explained what the sticker was for. "It's getting weird!!!! I told him put an emoji there because my pants were dirty but I still liked the video I shouldn't even have to constantly tell a bunch of strangers I'm not hiding s**t!!!!" she wrote, before stressing, "I'm not pregnant now leave me the hell alone!"

JT later launched into a lengthy rant on Twitter to address the same issue. "B***h can't even use emojis no more!" she fumed. "I let y'all rock cause on some serious s**t if I was pregnant what y'all gone do? Nothing!"

JT also explained her previous pic in which she was seen sporting a morning sickness band. "As a women half y'all h*s need to go educate y'all self nausea not only caused by pregnancy! & the way I control me nausea shouldn't be y'all business," she told the speculators.

"Females & n***as who don't have a p***y really lost they marbles I was like okay once they see no stomach they'll stop but now y'all just getting weirder," she continued venting her frustration. "[And] weirder y'all blogs & y'all b***hes LEAVE ME ALONE."

JT admitted that reading through the comments made her insecure about her body. "Right had me feeling weird about my body I think I'm fine mf's calling me pregnant," she wrote in a separate tweet.

The one-half of the hip-hop duo went on slamming the constant criticism directed at her. "Now it's why she explaining her self cause y'all was loud & wrong first it was she too quiet this not her! But I set y'all straight I'm explaining nah stay tall b***h a** out ppl business & that's that!!!" she concluded.

JT was rumored to be expecting her first child with Lil Uzi Vert after fans noticed her rounder belly during a performance with her groupmate Yung Miami last week. Fueling the speculation, she also posted a selfie video which saw her wearing a morning sickness band.

JT remained mum on the pregnancy speculation until now.