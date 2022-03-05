Video of Rihanna Side Eyeing Kendall Jenner During Runway Walk Draws Mixed Response

Instagram Celebrity

Mar 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rihanna isn't one who holds back from making comments publicly and her feelings toward Kendall Jenner may have been revealed. The singer-turned-entrepreneur has sparked online chatter following her reaction to the model's runway walk at the Paris Fashion Week.

In a video which has now gone viral, the Barbadian beauty appeared to be giving a side eye when the reality TV star walked the runway. The 26-year-old model was modeling for the Off-White fashion show when the "Umbrella" hitmaker, who was sitting front row with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was making faces.

Rihanna's reaction didn't go unnoticed by fans, who thought that she was expressing her feelings toward Kendall's "lazy catwalk." One person commented, "Understandable." Another wrote, "Love their energies," referring to A$AP who seemed to be unamused by Kendall's walk as well.

"I'm dying of laughter with the reaction of Rihanna seeing Kendall 'parading,' " a third reacted, while another added, "The video of Rihanna's face watching Kendall parade has me dead." Someone else chimed in, "Rihanna and A$AP Rocky represent me watching Kendall's lazy catwalk."

Some others believed that Rihanna behaved that way because A$AP used to date Kendall before he's in a romantic relationship with Rih. "@rihanna is behaving that way because @KendallJenner used to date her baby daddy ASAP Rocky. How absolutely stupid and childish," one critic slammed the pregnant star.

However, the apparent tension between Rih and Kendall might have started long before that. In 2013, Kendall tweeted, "If Rihanna doesn't perform Complicated tomorrow I'm gunna be very upset #FavSong!" Minutes later, Rihanna seemed to respond on Instagram as writing, "Well don't come."

Rihanna is currently expecting her first child with A$AP. She recently clapped back at a troll who called her out for her tardiness. On Thursday, March 3, she arrived fashionably late at the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show. When someone from the crowd yelled at her, "You're late," the Fenty Beauty founder replied, "No s**t."