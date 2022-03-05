 
 

Video of Rihanna Side Eyeing Kendall Jenner During Runway Walk Draws Mixed Response

Video of Rihanna Side Eyeing Kendall Jenner During Runway Walk Draws Mixed Response
Instagram
Celebrity

The Fenty Beauty founder goes viral for making faces while watching the model walk the runway and sitting next her boyfriend A$AP Rocky at the Paris Fashion Week.

  • Mar 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rihanna isn't one who holds back from making comments publicly and her feelings toward Kendall Jenner may have been revealed. The singer-turned-entrepreneur has sparked online chatter following her reaction to the model's runway walk at the Paris Fashion Week.

In a video which has now gone viral, the Barbadian beauty appeared to be giving a side eye when the reality TV star walked the runway. The 26-year-old model was modeling for the Off-White fashion show when the "Umbrella" hitmaker, who was sitting front row with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was making faces.

Rihanna's reaction didn't go unnoticed by fans, who thought that she was expressing her feelings toward Kendall's "lazy catwalk." One person commented, "Understandable." Another wrote, "Love their energies," referring to A$AP who seemed to be unamused by Kendall's walk as well.

  See also...

"I'm dying of laughter with the reaction of Rihanna seeing Kendall 'parading,' " a third reacted, while another added, "The video of Rihanna's face watching Kendall parade has me dead." Someone else chimed in, "Rihanna and A$AP Rocky represent me watching Kendall's lazy catwalk."

Some others believed that Rihanna behaved that way because A$AP used to date Kendall before he's in a romantic relationship with Rih. "@rihanna is behaving that way because @KendallJenner used to date her baby daddy ASAP Rocky. How absolutely stupid and childish," one critic slammed the pregnant star.

However, the apparent tension between Rih and Kendall might have started long before that. In 2013, Kendall tweeted, "If Rihanna doesn't perform Complicated tomorrow I'm gunna be very upset #FavSong!" Minutes later, Rihanna seemed to respond on Instagram as writing, "Well don't come."

Rihanna is currently expecting her first child with A$AP. She recently clapped back at a troll who called her out for her tardiness. On Thursday, March 3, she arrived fashionably late at the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show. When someone from the crowd yelled at her, "You're late," the Fenty Beauty founder replied, "No s**t."

You can share this post!

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Needs a Slap and Hobby for Obsessing Over Kim and Pete

Megan Thee Stallion Brushes Off Pardison Fontaine Split Rumors With Steamy Twerking Video
Related Posts
Rihanna Shows Pregnancy Glow When Attending Fenty Beauty Event With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Shows Pregnancy Glow When Attending Fenty Beauty Event With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Plan to Marry in Barbados After She Gives Birth

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Plan to Marry in Barbados After She Gives Birth

Rihanna Shares Update on Her First Pregnancy as Drake Unfollows Her

Rihanna Shares Update on Her First Pregnancy as Drake Unfollows Her

Rihanna's Dad Is 'Ecstatic' About Her 1st Pregnancy, Wants Her and A$AP Rocky to Get Married

Rihanna's Dad Is 'Ecstatic' About Her 1st Pregnancy, Wants Her and A$AP Rocky to Get Married

Most Read
Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design
Celebrity

Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design

'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishis Speaks on Raymond Santana Split After He Files for Divorce

'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishis Speaks on Raymond Santana Split After He Files for Divorce

Intruder Breaks Into Kanye West's Home and Goes on Instagram Live

Intruder Breaks Into Kanye West's Home and Goes on Instagram Live

Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating 'Very Hot' Woman Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating 'Very Hot' Woman Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer, 22, Found Dead Inside Dorm Room

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer, 22, Found Dead Inside Dorm Room

Playboi Carti Stuns Fans After Debuting New Look with Makeup

Playboi Carti Stuns Fans After Debuting New Look with Makeup

Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Hangs Out With Chris Martin's Teen Kids on Star-Studded Disneyland Trip

Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Hangs Out With Chris Martin's Teen Kids on Star-Studded Disneyland Trip

Michael Sheen's Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Debuts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Second Baby Together

Michael Sheen's Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Debuts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Second Baby Together

Tristan Thompson Trolled With Khloe Kardashian Chants During NBA Game

Tristan Thompson Trolled With Khloe Kardashian Chants During NBA Game

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Tinashe Serve Looks on 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Red Carpet

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Tinashe Serve Looks on 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Red Carpet

Aaron Carter's Ex Accuses Him of Breaking Her Ribs as She Asks for Restraining Order

Aaron Carter's Ex Accuses Him of Breaking Her Ribs as She Asks for Restraining Order

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Call It Quits

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Call It Quits

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Emotionally Reunite in L.A. After He Fled From Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Emotionally Reunite in L.A. After He Fled From Ukraine