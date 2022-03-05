Travis Barker Offers to 'Help' Pregnant Ex Shanna Moakler as He 'Wants the Best' for Her

Instagram Celebrity

Shortly after the bombshell pregnancy announcement, the Blink-182 drummer reportedly 'has reached out' to her former spouse to let his former spouse know that he's 'there for her.'

Mar 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker is showing some support to Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer is reportedly offering to "help" his ex-wife following her pregnancy announcement after her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau's domestic violence arrest.

On Friday, March 4, a source told HollywoodLife.com how the 46-year-old rocker reacted to Shanna's bombshell pregnancy announcement. The insider noted that he stepped up to let his former spouse know that he's "there for her."

"Travis has reached out to Shanna and congratulated her," the informant further revealed. "He let her know that he'll be there for whatever she needs. Whether it be picking up some groceries, helping out more with the kids, Travis has her back."

The so-called insider went on saying that Travis "hasn't asked too many questions about the situation" between Shanna and Matthew because he wants to stay out of her business. It's also reported that Travis, who split from Shanna in 2008 after four years of marriage, "wants to be a supportive ex" as long as their kids, 16-year-old daughter Alabama Luella Barker and 18-year-old son Landon Asher Barker, are "safe and happy."

"He assumes she'll open up about it more when she wants to, but he let her know he's there for her," explained the insider. "Travis knows Shanna is an adult and very independent, but she'll always be in his life and still wants the best for her at the end of the day."

Shanna revealed that she's pregnant with her fourth child on March 3. At the time, the former Miss USA said in a statement to PEOPLE, "I took a pregnancy test and it is positive. This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day."

Shanna's pregnant news came less than a week after Matthew was arrested following his alleged physical altercation with her. Matthew was taken into police custody after he had an argument at Shanna's home due to her alleged infidelity.

"[Matthew] grabbed victim by the hair, [swinging] her by hair on the ground," a police officer detailed the incident in a statement to Us Weekly. The police officer then noted that Matthew later "grabbed [Shanna's] face and neck, threw chair at victim and urinated on [her], leaving visible injuries." Matthew is set to appear in court on June 23.

More recently, Matthew told Radar that he won't be trying to fix his relationship with Shanna. "I will never speak to her after what she is putting me through," he said, referring to the backlash that has followed him after his arrest, "Would you go back to someone who put you through this for fame?" He even admitted that he had blocked her from contacting him via phone and social media.