HBO Defends 'Euphoria' Amid 'Toxic' Workplace Allegations

HBO TV

That isn't the only bad rumor surrounding the Zendaya Coleman-starring series as creator Sam Levinson and series regular Barbie Ferreira reportedly had a falling out.

Mar 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - HBO spoke out about allegations that the production of its hit HBO series "Euphoria" was toxic. In a statement to Variety, the network defends the production, claiming that "the well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority."

The network also claimed in the statement on Friday, March 4 that "the production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols." The statement continued, "It's not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised."

The statement arrived after background actors on the series claimed in a The Daily Beast report that multiple complaints were made to SAG-AFTRA "over the production failing to provide them meals on time and refusing to let people use the bathroom." Sources also told the publication that the set "didn't have a proper holding area for the extras" and that "there were so many complaints called into SAG-AFTRA that a union rep turned up to set."

Meanwhile, a source close to the series said to Variety that no formal complaints were ever filed to SAG-AFTRA. As for SAG, it didn't comment on whether or not complaints were filed, but said in a statement, "Advocating for professional performer work categories like background actors and enforcing contractual provisions is one of SAG-AFTRA's core functions."

"This includes the routine enforcement of contracts at the worksite through our National Field Services Department which is charged with resolving any on-set violations by working with the company's production staff members to immediately correct the issue(s) in connection with performers' employment," it continued. "All actors should benefit from the protections our members enjoy, and production companies signed to our agreements need to follow our safety protocols, wage and hour rules, and other protections- regardless of an actor's union status."

That wasn't the only bad rumor surrounding the Zendaya Coleman-starring series. Prior to this, creator Sam Levinson and series regular Barbie Ferreira reportedly had a falling out over the story direction of Ferreira's character, Kat. Ferreira allegedly stormed off set, resulting in Levinson cutting back Kat's role in season 2. HBO denied the rumors.

Additionally, it was said that Levinson's decision not to film with a shot list also reportedly caused set tension. For that matter, HBO said in its statement, "It's not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots."

Cast member Jacob Elordi, however, defended the series' long filming hours. "We're making movies, you know what I mean?" he said in an interview following season 2 finale. "I mean that in the broad sense, like this is filmmaking. And whilst you shouldn't suffer, to me there's great value in working hard. And for every hour that I've personally put in on that set, I can see it when I watch the show, and I can feel it when I'm walking on the street and people love the show."

"For me, working long hours is like the greatest joy," the Noah depicter went on to say. "And they take care of us. That's my family. If I'm working long hours, Sam's working twice as long, Zendaya's working three times as long. We're all in it together."