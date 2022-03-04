 
 

Shanna Moakler Announces Pregnancy After Matthew Rondeau Claims He's Done With Her Following Arrest

Shanna Moakler Announces Pregnancy After Matthew Rondeau Claims He's Done With Her Following Arrest
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Playboy Playmate reveals that her pregnancy test came back positive shortly after her ex-boyfriend said that he won't be trying to fix his relationship following his alleged physical altercation with her.

  • Mar 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler is having a bun in the oven. The former Miss USA has announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child after her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau said that he's done with her for good following his domestic violence arrest.

On Thursday, March 3, the 46-year-old model told PEOPLE that her pregnancy test came back positive. "I took a pregnancy test and it is positive," she said in a statement to the outlet. "This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day."

Matthew, who previously publicly shamed his ex-girlfriend on Instagram, was taken into police custody on February 24 following his alleged physical altercation with Shanna. The domestic violence arrest came after he had an argument at Shanna's home due to her alleged infidelity.

"[Matthew] grabbed victim by the hair, [swinging] her by hair on the ground," a police officer detailed the incident in a statement to Us Weekly. The police officer then noted that Matthew later "grabbed [Shanna's] face and neck, threw chair at victim and urinated on [her], leaving visible injuries."

  See also...

Following the arrest, Shanna was granted an emergency protective order against Matthew. Matthew is ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the former Playboy Playmate and move out of her house immediately. His court date is set for June 23.

More recently, Matthew told Radar that he won't be trying to fix his relationship with Shanna. "I will never speak to her after what she is putting me through," he said, referring to the backlash that has followed him after his arrest, "Would you go back to someone who put you through this for fame?" He even admitted that he had blocked her from contacting him via phone and social media.

"I never hit her or beat her," Matthew claimed. The model added, "I'm an innocent man going through the toughest obstacle of his entire life so far," stressing that he "would never harm her or anyone" as he "doesn't have that fiber in [his] body." He continued, "I am not a woman beater. Period. I love and respect women."

Matthew later revealed that he "wanted a family and a life with her." He shared, "I love her and wanted to spend my life with her. I can't believe this is happening. I would never harm the woman I want to call my wife."

Following the allegations, Matthew said that he and his family are receiving death threats. He unveiled that strangers are saying "the worst things" to him and those related to him. He went on to tell the outlet that he's going to "need therapy" for all the "trauma" he's going through over the alleged crime he insists he "did not commit."

You can share this post!

Angus Cloud Almost Ruins Logan Shroyer's Sobriety in Juice WRLD's Music Video for 'Cigarettes'

Aaron Carter's Ex Accuses Him of Breaking Her Ribs as She Asks for Restraining Order
Related Posts
Shanna Moakler Seen Reuniting With Estranged Daughter Alabama in Sweet Pic

Shanna Moakler Seen Reuniting With Estranged Daughter Alabama in Sweet Pic

Shanna Moakler's Ex Matthew Rondeau Ditched by His Agents Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Shanna Moakler's Ex Matthew Rondeau Ditched by His Agents Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order Against Matthew Rondeau After Physical Altercation

Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order Against Matthew Rondeau After Physical Altercation

Shanna Moakler Assures Fans She's 'Okay' Following Matthew Rondeau's Domestic Violence Arrest

Shanna Moakler Assures Fans She's 'Okay' Following Matthew Rondeau's Domestic Violence Arrest

Most Read
Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design
Celebrity

Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design

Doja Cat Not to Blame for Ash Riser's Drug Abuse and Death, According to His Mom

Doja Cat Not to Blame for Ash Riser's Drug Abuse and Death, According to His Mom

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's New Fling Chaney Jones Trying to Imitate Her: 'So Be It'

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's New Fling Chaney Jones Trying to Imitate Her: 'So Be It'

'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishis Speaks on Raymond Santana Split After He Files for Divorce

'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishis Speaks on Raymond Santana Split After He Files for Divorce

Intruder Breaks Into Kanye West's Home and Goes on Instagram Live

Intruder Breaks Into Kanye West's Home and Goes on Instagram Live

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer, 22, Found Dead Inside Dorm Room

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer, 22, Found Dead Inside Dorm Room

Playboi Carti Stuns Fans After Debuting New Look with Makeup

Playboi Carti Stuns Fans After Debuting New Look with Makeup

Joey King Flaunts New Ring as She Announces Secret Engagement to Steven Piet: 'Luckiest Lady Alive'

Joey King Flaunts New Ring as She Announces Secret Engagement to Steven Piet: 'Luckiest Lady Alive'

Kanye West Fires Lawyer Prior to Kim Kardashian Divorce Hearing

Kanye West Fires Lawyer Prior to Kim Kardashian Divorce Hearing

Michael Sheen's Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Debuts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Second Baby Together

Michael Sheen's Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Debuts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Second Baby Together

Britney Spears Urged to Join OnlyFans After Posting Nude on Fiance Sam Ashgari's 28th Birthday

Britney Spears Urged to Join OnlyFans After Posting Nude on Fiance Sam Ashgari's 28th Birthday

Kanye West Goes Instagram Official With New GF Chaney Jones

Kanye West Goes Instagram Official With New GF Chaney Jones

Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating 'Very Hot' Woman Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating 'Very Hot' Woman Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors