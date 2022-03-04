Shanna Moakler Announces Pregnancy After Matthew Rondeau Claims He's Done With Her Following Arrest

Instagram Celebrity

The former Playboy Playmate reveals that her pregnancy test came back positive shortly after her ex-boyfriend said that he won't be trying to fix his relationship following his alleged physical altercation with her.

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler is having a bun in the oven. The former Miss USA has announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child after her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau said that he's done with her for good following his domestic violence arrest.

On Thursday, March 3, the 46-year-old model told PEOPLE that her pregnancy test came back positive. "I took a pregnancy test and it is positive," she said in a statement to the outlet. "This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day."

Matthew, who previously publicly shamed his ex-girlfriend on Instagram, was taken into police custody on February 24 following his alleged physical altercation with Shanna. The domestic violence arrest came after he had an argument at Shanna's home due to her alleged infidelity.

"[Matthew] grabbed victim by the hair, [swinging] her by hair on the ground," a police officer detailed the incident in a statement to Us Weekly. The police officer then noted that Matthew later "grabbed [Shanna's] face and neck, threw chair at victim and urinated on [her], leaving visible injuries."

Following the arrest, Shanna was granted an emergency protective order against Matthew. Matthew is ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the former Playboy Playmate and move out of her house immediately. His court date is set for June 23.

More recently, Matthew told Radar that he won't be trying to fix his relationship with Shanna. "I will never speak to her after what she is putting me through," he said, referring to the backlash that has followed him after his arrest, "Would you go back to someone who put you through this for fame?" He even admitted that he had blocked her from contacting him via phone and social media.

"I never hit her or beat her," Matthew claimed. The model added, "I'm an innocent man going through the toughest obstacle of his entire life so far," stressing that he "would never harm her or anyone" as he "doesn't have that fiber in [his] body." He continued, "I am not a woman beater. Period. I love and respect women."

Matthew later revealed that he "wanted a family and a life with her." He shared, "I love her and wanted to spend my life with her. I can't believe this is happening. I would never harm the woman I want to call my wife."

Following the allegations, Matthew said that he and his family are receiving death threats. He unveiled that strangers are saying "the worst things" to him and those related to him. He went on to tell the outlet that he's going to "need therapy" for all the "trauma" he's going through over the alleged crime he insists he "did not commit."