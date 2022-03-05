 
 

Michael Cera and Wife Nadine Secretly Welcome First Child Together

Confirming the exciting news, the 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' actor says that he and his wife are 'right at the beginning of it' and that they're currently 'doing the very basics.'

  • Mar 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Michael Cera is officially a first-time dad. The "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" actor and his wife Nadine have secretly welcomed their first child together more than four years after they allegedly tied the knot.

The exciting news slipped when Amy Schumer talked about her "Life & Beth" co-star to Entertainment Tonight during a joint interview for their Hulu show on Friday, March 4. "Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge?…I just outed him, I just outed his baby," Amy said while talking about her 2-year-old son Gene.

Michael then confirmed the news himself. The "Arrested Development" actor told the outlet, "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now." However, he did not provide any details about the birth or the sex of his first child.

Upon learning of the baby news, his fans took to social media to express their excitement. "MICHAEL CERA HAD A BABY????" one Twitter user asked in disbelief. Another person wrote, "Michael cera had a baby?? He still looks 12."

When it comes to his personal life, Michael prefers to keep it out of the spotlight. In 2018, it was reported that the "This Is the End" actor married his longtime girlfriend, Nadine, after he was spotted out in Brooklyn wearing a gold band on his wedding ring finger.

Michael previously dated his "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" co-star Aubrey Plaza, but the two never went public with their romance. In a 2016 interview, the "Parks and Recreation" actress revealed the pair almost eloped in Las Vegas. They broke up after dating for a year and a half.

"Oh, Michael. I dated him for a long time," Aubrey said during an episode of the "What's the Tee?" podcast. The 37-year-old actress added, "A year and a half. We drove across the country after we shot that movie and almost got married in Vegas."

Aubrey went on to note that she and Michael remained close after their separation. "We love each other. We're still really good friends," she explained. "He's just a weird little freak, and we speak the same language. He's one of the funniest people I know."

