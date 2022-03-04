Farrah Abraham Taking Time for 'Healing' by Entering 'Trauma Center' After Alleged Sexual Assault

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Teen Mom' alum announces that she's checking herself into the 28-day program nearly a year after accusing former Windsor, California mayor Dominic Foppoli of sexual assault.

AceShowbiz - Farrah Abraham is working to improve her emotional well-being. The former star of "Teen Mom" has announced that she's going to a trauma treatment center for the next 28 days to "heal" herself after alleged sexual assault.

On Wednesday, March 2, the 30-year-old reality star made use of her Instagram account to share a TikTok clip, in which she revealed that she's checking herself into a 28-day "trauma treatment center." She captioned her post, "#traumatreatment center 28days here we go- I'll let you know if it works! With healing," adding a mending red heart emoji.

In the video, Farrah, who dressed in a fur coat, told her viewers that she would be going off grid to focus on herself and working toward a "brighter future." She continued, "Our healing is a true way of showing our wealth and our success. So I am taking time for my healing. I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down."

Farrah, who tagged her post from Austin, Texas, shared that people have seen her go through "physical attacks" this past year and thanked her loved ones for their support. She went on saying, "No matter your traumas, whether they are physical or mental, people see them or don't see them, I wanted to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year in one of my hardest years."

"I am looking forward to understanding more medically what I can do for myself and transition," Farrah, who recently claimed that she experienced "really suicidal" thoughts following her arrest last January, added. "I look forward to a brighter future for my family, for my work colleagues and for my career," she noted.

Near the end of her message, Farrah sent "love and light" to people who want to improve their lives and encouraged them to seek help at a trauma treatment facility. She then concluded the clip, "It's been a journey to get here and sometimes it's very hard to step away from work 'cause I'm a workaholic, but, it has really affected my life and I don't want that anymore."

Her video came nearly a year after Farrah filed a police report in Palm Beach, Florida, accusing former Windsor, California mayor Dominic Foppoli of sexual assault while they were both visiting the area in March that year. She was one of nine women who accused Dominic of sexual misconduct.

When Dominic resigned in May 2021, he adamantly denied all allegations made against him. "It is with a heavy heart that I am resigning, effective today," he said in his resignation letter, "I have always and will always maintain that I did not engage in any non-consensual sexual acts with any woman."