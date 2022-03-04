 
 

Key Glock Contemplates Career Change Because 'Music Don't Hit Da Same' After Young Dolph's Death

Key Glock Contemplates Career Change Because 'Music Don't Hit Da Same' After Young Dolph's Death
Instagram
Music

The 'Ambition For Cash' rapper, whose real name is Markeyvius LaShun Cathey, teases that he is considering becoming an actor following his cousin's death back in November 2021.

  • Mar 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - It looks like Key Glock wants to switch his career. On Thursday, March 3, the "Ambition For Cash" rapper teased that he's considering becoming an actor because "music don't hit da same" in the wake of Young Dolph's death.

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Markeyvius LaShun Cathey, made the revelation on his Twitter page. "Finna go to acting school…doing music don't hit da same for me anymore," he tweeted.

  See also...

Glock has been left devastated since his cousin Dolph was gunned down back in November 2021. The former even deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts shortly after news about Dolph's passing made media headlines.

A few days later, Glock shared his tribute on Instagram by posting several pictures of the two. "damn bro, im LOST. my heart is torn my brain bout to explode it HURTS when I breathe..why you leave me so soon?? I'll never be the same, you was my lefthand man,my brother,my cousin,my mentor and drank partner for the past 2 years I been taking LOSS AFTER LOSS and still can't understand why," he lamented.

The "Racks Today" spitter continued to honor the late emcee by getting a photo-realistic tattoo of the latter on his forearm. On January 18, he released a new song "Proud" along with its music video in which he reflects on feeling "lost" since the tragedy.

In the footage, which sees Glock rapping in front of the memorial at Makeda's Homemade "Butter Cookies", he raps, "I lost my dog, I lost my man, won't lie, I'm really lost inside/ I can get it back in blood but still, I can't get back the time." He goes on, "And f**k that humble s**t, let's go, you know I'm spazzin' out 'bout mine/ I got Dolph lookin' down on me, I know that n***a proud."

You can share this post!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Donate $3M to Her Home Nation Ukraine Amid 'Unimaginable' Unrest

Farrah Abraham Taking Time for 'Healing' by Entering 'Trauma Center' After Alleged Sexual Assault
Related Posts
Key Glock Raps About Feeling 'Lost' After Young Dolph's Death in Tribute Song 'Proud'

Key Glock Raps About Feeling 'Lost' After Young Dolph's Death in Tribute Song 'Proud'

Key Glock Honors Young Dolph by Getting Photo-Realistic Tattoo of Late Rapper

Key Glock Honors Young Dolph by Getting Photo-Realistic Tattoo of Late Rapper

Key Glock Mourns Young Dolph's Death in Heartbreaking Post: 'Why You Leave Me So Soon?'

Key Glock Mourns Young Dolph's Death in Heartbreaking Post: 'Why You Leave Me So Soon?'

Key Glock Admits He 'Ain't Okay' After Young Dolph's Death

Key Glock Admits He 'Ain't Okay' After Young Dolph's Death

Most Read
K. Michelle Leaves Fan Surprised After Flashing Her Boobs During Live Performance
Music

K. Michelle Leaves Fan Surprised After Flashing Her Boobs During Live Performance

Summer Walker Defended by Fans After She's Accused of Lying at Her Atlanta Show

Summer Walker Defended by Fans After She's Accused of Lying at Her Atlanta Show

Adele 'in Talks' to Move Las Vegas Residency to New Bigger Venue Due to Scheduling Clash

Adele 'in Talks' to Move Las Vegas Residency to New Bigger Venue Due to Scheduling Clash

DAY26 Member Willie Taylor Says 'Making the Band' Contestants Were 'Designed to Fail'

DAY26 Member Willie Taylor Says 'Making the Band' Contestants Were 'Designed to Fail'

'Encanto' Soundtrack Gets Most Weeks at No. 1 in Billboard 200 Chart After Nearly a Year

'Encanto' Soundtrack Gets Most Weeks at No. 1 in Billboard 200 Chart After Nearly a Year

Kanye Slammed Over 'Disturbing' Video Targeting Pete Davidson as Kim Is Legally Declared Single

Kanye Slammed Over 'Disturbing' Video Targeting Pete Davidson as Kim Is Legally Declared Single

Olivia Rodrigo 'Grateful' for 'Surreal' Billboard Woman of the Year Honor: 'A Dream Come True'

Olivia Rodrigo 'Grateful' for 'Surreal' Billboard Woman of the Year Honor: 'A Dream Come True'

Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and Future Among Headliners for 2022 Rolling Loud Miami

Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and Future Among Headliners for 2022 Rolling Loud Miami

Megan Thee Stallion Launches VR Concert After Joe Budden Says She's Not 'a Superstar'

Megan Thee Stallion Launches VR Concert After Joe Budden Says She's Not 'a Superstar'

Monica Pauses Show After Fans Get Into Verbal Altercation

Monica Pauses Show After Fans Get Into Verbal Altercation

Jim Jones Recalls Passing on Drake for Being Actor 'in a Wheelchair' on Disney

Jim Jones Recalls Passing on Drake for Being Actor 'in a Wheelchair' on Disney

Dua Lipa Hit With Copyright Infringement Suit for Allegedly Stealing 'Levitating' From Reggae Band

Dua Lipa Hit With Copyright Infringement Suit for Allegedly Stealing 'Levitating' From Reggae Band

Key Glock Contemplates Career Change Because 'Music Don't Hit Da Same' After Young Dolph's Death

Key Glock Contemplates Career Change Because 'Music Don't Hit Da Same' After Young Dolph's Death