Key Glock Contemplates Career Change Because 'Music Don't Hit Da Same' After Young Dolph's Death

The 'Ambition For Cash' rapper, whose real name is Markeyvius LaShun Cathey, teases that he is considering becoming an actor following his cousin's death back in November 2021.

Mar 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - It looks like Key Glock wants to switch his career. On Thursday, March 3, the "Ambition For Cash" rapper teased that he's considering becoming an actor because "music don't hit da same" in the wake of Young Dolph's death.

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Markeyvius LaShun Cathey, made the revelation on his Twitter page. "Finna go to acting school…doing music don't hit da same for me anymore," he tweeted.

Glock has been left devastated since his cousin Dolph was gunned down back in November 2021. The former even deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts shortly after news about Dolph's passing made media headlines.

A few days later, Glock shared his tribute on Instagram by posting several pictures of the two. "damn bro, im LOST. my heart is torn my brain bout to explode it HURTS when I breathe..why you leave me so soon?? I'll never be the same, you was my lefthand man,my brother,my cousin,my mentor and drank partner for the past 2 years I been taking LOSS AFTER LOSS and still can't understand why," he lamented.

The "Racks Today" spitter continued to honor the late emcee by getting a photo-realistic tattoo of the latter on his forearm. On January 18, he released a new song "Proud" along with its music video in which he reflects on feeling "lost" since the tragedy.

In the footage, which sees Glock rapping in front of the memorial at Makeda's Homemade "Butter Cookies", he raps, "I lost my dog, I lost my man, won't lie, I'm really lost inside/ I can get it back in blood but still, I can't get back the time." He goes on, "And f**k that humble s**t, let's go, you know I'm spazzin' out 'bout mine/ I got Dolph lookin' down on me, I know that n***a proud."