Jacqueline Avant Shooter Aariel Maynor Pleads Guilty to Murder

In addition to pleading guilty to a charge of murder, the man accused in the fatal shooting of Clarence Avant's wife pleads guilty to carrying a firearm as a felon.

Mar 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Aariel Maynor has agreed to plead guilty. The suspect in the fatal shooting of music industry legend Clarence Avant's wife Jacqueline Avant last December decided to plead guilty to a charge of murder.

On Thursday, March 3, Aariel pleaded guilty to murdering the 81-year-old philanthropist, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon. The 30-year-old assailant also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Clarence's security guard and to carrying a firearm as a felon. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 30.

Aariel, who brought an AR-15 style weapon, allegedly shot Jacqueline's head after he came face-to-face with her on December 1, 2021. At the time, Aariel and Jacqueline stunned each other when he broke into her $7 million Beverly Hills house, according to her family. "Jacqueline is often awake after 2 A.M. and the night of the break-in was most likely no different," her family members said, adding that her husband Clarence was asleep in their bedroom.

Aariel was believed to have entered through the side yard to avoid a security guard, who was stationed at the front of the property. Aariel then smashed open the home's rear sliding glass doors.

After the guard heard the gunshot, he raced inside before Aariel shot at him and then fled the scene. Police came to Jacqueline's home after receiving a call at 2:23 A.M. regarding the shooting. Jacqueline was immediately taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Aariel was booked on December 2 around 3:30 A.M. after police officers responded to a burglary call, during which the suspect allegedly shot himself in the foot by accident. He was taken into jail after he was medically cleared by doctors.

On December 6, Aariel was charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing at a security guard, who was unhurt. He also faced charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of residential burglary.