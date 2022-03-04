Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating 'Very Hot' Woman Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Though it's recently reported that the 'Aquaman' star and the 'Cosby Show' alum are giving their marriage another try, a source says he is seeing a mystery woman who 'used to being in the limelight.'

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa may not be seeing a future with Lisa Bonet again following their split. In contrary to recent reports that he and his estranged wife are working to repair their marriage, it is now said that he has been romantically linked to someone new.

His alleged new girlfriend has not been identified yet. However, according to Radar Online, the mystery woman that the Hawaiian-born actor is currently seeing "used to being in the limelight as she is connected to a popular late-night show."

Deuxmoi additionally corroborated the story. "I can confirm he's dating someone," a tipster claimed, teasing, "It's spicy. Real spicy." The source went on spilling that "she's an actress as well," before adding the hint, "muy caliente," which means "very hot."

Jason recently spoke of Lisa at the premiere of "The Batman". Attending the Tuesday, March 1 event with his two kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf in support of his step-daughter Zoe Kravitz, the "Aquaman" star said, "Lisa couldn't be here, so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here … It's still family, you know?"

Prior to this, HollywoodLife.com reported that Jason and Lisa have moved back in together as they've decided to give their marriage another shot. "Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together," a so-called pal told the site. "They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other."

The couple's decision reportedly delighted their teen children, who were said "thrilled" that their parents were working to repair their marriage. "Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around," the source added.

Jason announced his separation from Lisa on January 12 after more than a decade together and almost five years of marriage. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," he said in a since-deleted statement posted on his Instagram page at the time. He added, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"