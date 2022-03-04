 
 

Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating 'Very Hot' Woman Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating 'Very Hot' Woman Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

Though it's recently reported that the 'Aquaman' star and the 'Cosby Show' alum are giving their marriage another try, a source says he is seeing a mystery woman who 'used to being in the limelight.'

  • Mar 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa may not be seeing a future with Lisa Bonet again following their split. In contrary to recent reports that he and his estranged wife are working to repair their marriage, it is now said that he has been romantically linked to someone new.

His alleged new girlfriend has not been identified yet. However, according to Radar Online, the mystery woman that the Hawaiian-born actor is currently seeing "used to being in the limelight as she is connected to a popular late-night show."

Deuxmoi additionally corroborated the story. "I can confirm he's dating someone," a tipster claimed, teasing, "It's spicy. Real spicy." The source went on spilling that "she's an actress as well," before adding the hint, "muy caliente," which means "very hot."

  See also...

Jason recently spoke of Lisa at the premiere of "The Batman". Attending the Tuesday, March 1 event with his two kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf in support of his step-daughter Zoe Kravitz, the "Aquaman" star said, "Lisa couldn't be here, so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here … It's still family, you know?"

Prior to this, HollywoodLife.com reported that Jason and Lisa have moved back in together as they've decided to give their marriage another shot. "Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together," a so-called pal told the site. "They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other."

The couple's decision reportedly delighted their teen children, who were said "thrilled" that their parents were working to repair their marriage. "Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around," the source added.

Jason announced his separation from Lisa on January 12 after more than a decade together and almost five years of marriage. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," he said in a since-deleted statement posted on his Instagram page at the time. He added, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

You can share this post!

Michael Sheen's Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Debuts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Second Baby Together

Miley Cyrus Is 'Having Fun' With Her 'New' Low-Key Relationship With Maxx Morando
Related Posts
Jason Momoa Supports Zoe Kravitz at 'The Batman' Premiere Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Jason Momoa Supports Zoe Kravitz at 'The Batman' Premiere Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Jason Momoa Moves Back In With Lisa Bonet 1 Month After Announcing Their Split

Jason Momoa Moves Back In With Lisa Bonet 1 Month After Announcing Their Split

Jason Momoa Praises Stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz Following Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa Praises Stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz Following Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa Ditches His Wedding Ring Following Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa Ditches His Wedding Ring Following Lisa Bonet Split

Most Read
'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged for Allegedly Delivering Drugs That Killed Bed Head Founders' Son
Celebrity

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged for Allegedly Delivering Drugs That Killed Bed Head Founders' Son

LaKeith Stanfield Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Pic of Him Wearing Stockings

LaKeith Stanfield Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Pic of Him Wearing Stockings

Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design

Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design

Doja Cat Not to Blame for Ash Riser's Drug Abuse and Death, According to His Mom

Doja Cat Not to Blame for Ash Riser's Drug Abuse and Death, According to His Mom

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's New Fling Chaney Jones Trying to Imitate Her: 'So Be It'

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's New Fling Chaney Jones Trying to Imitate Her: 'So Be It'

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Internet Ablaze as He Showers on IG Live

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Internet Ablaze as He Showers on IG Live

'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishis Speaks on Raymond Santana Split After He Files for Divorce

'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishis Speaks on Raymond Santana Split After He Files for Divorce

Hulk Hogan Introduces New GF as He Reveals Divorce From Jennifer McDaniel After 11 Years of Marriage

Hulk Hogan Introduces New GF as He Reveals Divorce From Jennifer McDaniel After 11 Years of Marriage

Joey King Flaunts New Ring as She Announces Secret Engagement to Steven Piet: 'Luckiest Lady Alive'

Joey King Flaunts New Ring as She Announces Secret Engagement to Steven Piet: 'Luckiest Lady Alive'

Kanye West Fires Lawyer Prior to Kim Kardashian Divorce Hearing

Kanye West Fires Lawyer Prior to Kim Kardashian Divorce Hearing

Diddy's Son Quincy Slams a JetBlue Pilot for Dragging Him Off Plane

Diddy's Son Quincy Slams a JetBlue Pilot for Dragging Him Off Plane

Playboi Carti Stuns Fans After Debuting New Look with Makeup

Playboi Carti Stuns Fans After Debuting New Look with Makeup

Aisha Tyler Blasts 'Messy Journalism' Following Sasha Obama Mix-Up

Aisha Tyler Blasts 'Messy Journalism' Following Sasha Obama Mix-Up