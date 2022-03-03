 
 

Thieves Take $500K From Netflix's 'Lupin' and 'The Crown' Sets Within Hours

Thieves Take $500K From Netflix's 'Lupin' and 'The Crown' Sets Within Hours
Netflix/Emmanuel Guimier/Des Will
TV

Among the stolen items from Netflix's hit British royal family period drama are lavish props to decorate the show such as a replica Faberge egg as well as gold and silver candelabras.

  • Mar 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Real-life money heists took place on the filming sets of Netflix's "Lupin" and "The Crown". According to new reports, the two productions were robbed last week.

It was said that robbers took roughly $200,000 worth of props from the Northern England-based production for "The Crown" on February 24. The thieves allegedly broke into a number of the production's vehicles to take more than 350 items.

Among the stolen items were lavish props used to decorate the popular British royal family period drama, such as a replica Faberge egg as well as gold and silver candelabras. "We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely," a Netflix spokesman said in a statement. "Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up."

  See also...

On the other hand, a Netflix representative confirmed a report that its Paris-based set for "Lupin" had fallen victim to robbery as well. Twenty thieves with covered faces allegedly broke onto the set on February 25.

According to a report, the robbers hurled fireworks to the set before getting away with roughly $330,000 worth of equipment. Ironically, the series is about heists which stars Omar Sy as master thief Assane Diop. Thankfully, no members of the cast or crew were hurt during the incident. Sy was said to be on the set when the robbery took place.

"There was an incident on 25th February whilst filming the upcoming season of 'Lupin'. Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries," the streaming giant said in a statement. Investigations are currently ongoing for the two incidents. It is unknown if they are related to each other.

Season 3 of "Lupin" has yet to have a firm release date. Meanwhile, "The Crown" is slated to return for a fifth season sometime this November.

You can share this post!

K. Michelle Leaves Fan Surprised After Flashing Her Boobs During Live Performance

Kylie Jenner Branded 'Tone Deaf' for Promoting Lip Gloss After Sending 'Prayers' to Ukraine
Related Posts
'The Crown' Casts Prasanna Puwanarajah as Disgraced Journalist Who Interviewed Princess Diana

'The Crown' Casts Prasanna Puwanarajah as Disgraced Journalist Who Interviewed Princess Diana

Princess Diana's Brother Rejects 'The Crown' Request to Film at Her Childhood Home

Princess Diana's Brother Rejects 'The Crown' Request to Film at Her Childhood Home

Elizabeth Debicki Perfectly Nails Princess Diana's 'Revenge Dress' Look for 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki Perfectly Nails Princess Diana's 'Revenge Dress' Look for 'The Crown'

Jemima Khan Pulls Out of 'The Crown' Over 'Disrespectful' Portrayal of Princess Diana

Jemima Khan Pulls Out of 'The Crown' Over 'Disrespectful' Portrayal of Princess Diana

Most Read
'RHONJ' Recap: Melissa Gorga Gets Into a Brawl With Jennifer Aydin
TV

'RHONJ' Recap: Melissa Gorga Gets Into a Brawl With Jennifer Aydin

'American Idol' Premiere Recap: 'New' Miranda Lambert Earns First Platinum Ticket of Season 20

'American Idol' Premiere Recap: 'New' Miranda Lambert Earns First Platinum Ticket of Season 20

Alexandra Daddario's Mom Has One Concern About Her 'The White Lotus' Character

Alexandra Daddario's Mom Has One Concern About Her 'The White Lotus' Character

Fans Are Enraged After Fan-Favorite Character Is killed in 'Euphoria' Season Finale

Fans Are Enraged After Fan-Favorite Character Is killed in 'Euphoria' Season Finale

'AGT: Extreme' Recap: 90-Year-Old Grandma's Stunning Act, Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer

'AGT: Extreme' Recap: 90-Year-Old Grandma's Stunning Act, Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Sues Her Talk Show Execs in $10 M Suit Over Wrongful Termination

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Sues Her Talk Show Execs in $10 M Suit Over Wrongful Termination

'Bachelor' Recap: Clayton Echard Goes to Hometown Dates Before Eliminating One Woman

'Bachelor' Recap: Clayton Echard Goes to Hometown Dates Before Eliminating One Woman

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Details 'Homophobia' Experience at the Hands of 'RHOC' Co-Stars

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Details 'Homophobia' Experience at the Hands of 'RHOC' Co-Stars

Thieves Take $500K From Netflix's 'Lupin' and 'The Crown' Sets Within Hours

Thieves Take $500K From Netflix's 'Lupin' and 'The Crown' Sets Within Hours