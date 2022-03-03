Thieves Take $500K From Netflix's 'Lupin' and 'The Crown' Sets Within Hours

Netflix/Emmanuel Guimier/Des Will TV

Among the stolen items from Netflix's hit British royal family period drama are lavish props to decorate the show such as a replica Faberge egg as well as gold and silver candelabras.

AceShowbiz - Real-life money heists took place on the filming sets of Netflix's "Lupin" and "The Crown". According to new reports, the two productions were robbed last week.

It was said that robbers took roughly $200,000 worth of props from the Northern England-based production for "The Crown" on February 24. The thieves allegedly broke into a number of the production's vehicles to take more than 350 items.

Among the stolen items were lavish props used to decorate the popular British royal family period drama, such as a replica Faberge egg as well as gold and silver candelabras. "We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely," a Netflix spokesman said in a statement. "Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up."

On the other hand, a Netflix representative confirmed a report that its Paris-based set for "Lupin" had fallen victim to robbery as well. Twenty thieves with covered faces allegedly broke onto the set on February 25.

According to a report, the robbers hurled fireworks to the set before getting away with roughly $330,000 worth of equipment. Ironically, the series is about heists which stars Omar Sy as master thief Assane Diop. Thankfully, no members of the cast or crew were hurt during the incident. Sy was said to be on the set when the robbery took place.

"There was an incident on 25th February whilst filming the upcoming season of 'Lupin'. Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries," the streaming giant said in a statement. Investigations are currently ongoing for the two incidents. It is unknown if they are related to each other.

Season 3 of "Lupin" has yet to have a firm release date. Meanwhile, "The Crown" is slated to return for a fifth season sometime this November.