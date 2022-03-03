Kylie Jenner Branded 'Tone Deaf' for Promoting Lip Gloss After Sending 'Prayers' to Ukraine

Instagram Celebrity

Many social media users think that the makeup mogul was 'insensitive' and 'not genuine' despite showing her support for Ukraine as she quickly followed it up with a post about her new lip gloss range.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has been called out online despite showing her support for Ukraine. The reality TV star has been labelled "tone deaf" for promoting her lip gloss after sending her "thoughts and prayers" to the people in the country, which is under attack by Russia.

Over the weekend, the makeup mogul made use of her Instagram Story to weigh in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "God protect the people of Ukraine [a heart emoji]," she wrote on a plain black background. She added, "my thoughts and prayers are with you."

However, only a mere two hours later, the 24-year-old billionaire posted a promotional video for her cosmetic company's new range of lip-shine lacquers to her Story. "My new @KylieCosmetics lip shine lacquers are here!" she wrote over it.

It didn't take long for social media users to criticize Kylie for her sly moves. "Kylie cannot be f**king serious [right now]," one person condemned the mother of two on TikTok, before mocking her, " 'I'm so sad for Ukraine! Anyways my new lip shiners.' "

Another slammed the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, "Kylie is so tone deaf, posting a 'thoughts and prayers' for Ukraine and then immediately posting her f**king s**ty makeup brand." A third critic said, "It's like they're just ticking a checklist. Like 'yeah, I've shown I support it. Anyways!' "

"The fact Kylie Jenner posts saying how her heart is with Ukraine and then 2 hours later promoted her products really shows she doesn't give a f**k," another user retorted. "With her big a** platform, the least she can do is share links to help Ukrainians."

"Literally could have waited 24 hours," someone else noted, while another remarked, "She cannot read the room." One other user chimed in, "It's the fact she's being insensitive and not genuine for those of you asking what her lip line & [Ukraine] have to do with each other."

Someone else demanded that Kylie show her support in action rather than just a message, writing, "@KylieJenner f**k your makeup #ukraine is on fire how about donating some $ to help other Mothers?"

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announced over the weekend that they would match donations up to $1 million to UNHCR, which will be used to help those forced to leave their home amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Benedict Cumberbatch additionally said in his Walk of Fame speech that "this is no longer a time for avarice or sloth or inactiveness or ineptitude." Calling for people to "act," he implored, "We need to act, we need to go on to embassy websites. … You can support organizations. You can support those who help refugees on the ground. You can support human rights organizations. You can pressure your politicians, your bank, your industries to recognize anything that you can do to help."