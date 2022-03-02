Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Call It Quits

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The 'Wonder Woman' actor and the 'Peaky Blinders' actress, who had kept a low profile in the years they were together, have yet to confirm their separation.

Mar 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis reportedly have gone their separate ways. If a new report is to be believed, the "Wonder Woman" actor and the "Malignant" actress have called it quits after years of dating.

Offering more detail about Chris and Annabelle's romantic relationship was Entertainment Tonight. A source told the outlet that they "have broken up and haven't been together for a few months."

The alleged exes were first linked romantically back in March 2018. At that time, they were photographed together at Heathrow Airport in London. Additionally, an insider told Us Weekly that they were "dating."

"She was seeing someone else when they met." the unnamed informant claimed. "They kept it casual for the beginning. Chris was very attentive and wooed her to get her attention away from the other guy."

Chris and Annabelle, however, never appeared together on any red carpets. They also never confirmed their relationship on social media.

Before becoming an item with Annabelle, Chris was rumored to be dating a slew of actresses such as Dominique Piek, Zoe Kravitz, Olivia Munn and Sofia Boutella. He also once dated Audrina Patridge, who confirmed their past relationship in May 2021.

When speaking with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Audrina first recalled a date at an Italian restaurant where her ex-boyfriend ordered squid ink pasta that turned his lips black. "I at the time didn't really know what that was," she said.

"I remember he was eating it, and he had black on his lips when he licked them. He's like, 'You're so beautiful. Can I kiss you?' And I was like, 'OK.' So I kissed him with the black ink. Whatever. I didn't care," the TV personality added. "I'll never forget that. It was a great kiss!"

As for Annabelle, he was previously linked to Chris Martin. The Grace Burgess depicter on "Peaky Blinders" and the Coldplay frontman began dating in 2015, but their romance intensified in 2017 when he finalized his divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow. They unfortunately parted ways in June 2017.