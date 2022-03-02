 
 

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Call It Quits

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Call It Quits
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

The 'Wonder Woman' actor and the 'Peaky Blinders' actress, who had kept a low profile in the years they were together, have yet to confirm their separation.

  • Mar 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis reportedly have gone their separate ways. If a new report is to be believed, the "Wonder Woman" actor and the "Malignant" actress have called it quits after years of dating.

Offering more detail about Chris and Annabelle's romantic relationship was Entertainment Tonight. A source told the outlet that they "have broken up and haven't been together for a few months."

The alleged exes were first linked romantically back in March 2018. At that time, they were photographed together at Heathrow Airport in London. Additionally, an insider told Us Weekly that they were "dating."

"She was seeing someone else when they met." the unnamed informant claimed. "They kept it casual for the beginning. Chris was very attentive and wooed her to get her attention away from the other guy."

  See also...

Chris and Annabelle, however, never appeared together on any red carpets. They also never confirmed their relationship on social media.

Before becoming an item with Annabelle, Chris was rumored to be dating a slew of actresses such as Dominique Piek, Zoe Kravitz, Olivia Munn and Sofia Boutella. He also once dated Audrina Patridge, who confirmed their past relationship in May 2021.

When speaking with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Audrina first recalled a date at an Italian restaurant where her ex-boyfriend ordered squid ink pasta that turned his lips black. "I at the time didn't really know what that was," she said.

"I remember he was eating it, and he had black on his lips when he licked them. He's like, 'You're so beautiful. Can I kiss you?' And I was like, 'OK.' So I kissed him with the black ink. Whatever. I didn't care," the TV personality added. "I'll never forget that. It was a great kiss!"

As for Annabelle, he was previously linked to Chris Martin. The Grace Burgess depicter on "Peaky Blinders" and the Coldplay frontman began dating in 2015, but their romance intensified in 2017 when he finalized his divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow. They unfortunately parted ways in June 2017.

You can share this post!

Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design
Related Posts
Chris Pine Recalls Being in Band With High School Teachers

Chris Pine Recalls Being in Band With High School Teachers

Chris Pine Takes Annabelle Wallis on Vacation With His Family

Chris Pine Takes Annabelle Wallis on Vacation With His Family

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Loved Up in London

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Loved Up in London

Report: Chris Pine Is Dating Annabelle Wallis

Report: Chris Pine Is Dating Annabelle Wallis

Most Read
Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide
Celebrity

Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide

Teyana Taylor Angry Over Rumors Saying She Uses Drugs Because Iman Shumpert Cheated on Her

Teyana Taylor Angry Over Rumors Saying She Uses Drugs Because Iman Shumpert Cheated on Her

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Awkwardly Laugh Off Laverne Cox's 'Entanglements' Joke at SAGs

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Awkwardly Laugh Off Laverne Cox's 'Entanglements' Joke at SAGs

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged for Allegedly Delivering Drugs That Killed Bed Head Founders' Son

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged for Allegedly Delivering Drugs That Killed Bed Head Founders' Son

SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez Channels Audrey Hepburn, Lady GaGa Makes Statement on Red Carpet

SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez Channels Audrey Hepburn, Lady GaGa Makes Statement on Red Carpet

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Joins Ukraine Army to Fight Russian Invasion

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Joins Ukraine Army to Fight Russian Invasion

LaKeith Stanfield Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Pic of Him Wearing Stockings

LaKeith Stanfield Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Pic of Him Wearing Stockings

Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze Break Up After He Allegedly Cheated on Her With 'Multiple' Women

Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze Break Up After He Allegedly Cheated on Her With 'Multiple' Women

Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order Against Matthew Rondeau After Physical Altercation

Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order Against Matthew Rondeau After Physical Altercation

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Internet Ablaze as He Showers on IG Live

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Internet Ablaze as He Showers on IG Live

Rapper Snootie Wild Dead After Being Shot in Houston

Rapper Snootie Wild Dead After Being Shot in Houston

Kanye West Not Official With Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones Despite Shopping Together

Kanye West Not Official With Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones Despite Shopping Together

Farrah Abraham Defends Decision to Let Daughter Get Septum Piercing for Her 13th Birthday Gift

Farrah Abraham Defends Decision to Let Daughter Get Septum Piercing for Her 13th Birthday Gift