Audrina Patridge Won't Forget 'Great Kiss' She Had with Chris Pine When Confirming Past Romance

Aside from confirming rumors she once dated the 'Wonder Woman' actor, 'The Hills: New Beginnings' actress opens up about how the two of them first met each other.

May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Audrina Patridge has finally confirmed that she once dated Chris Pine. When reflecting on her past romance with the "Wonder Woman" actor, "The Hills: New Beginnings" actress claimed that she will never forget their "great kiss."

When speaking with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the Hollywood Raw podcast, the 36-year-old star first recalled a date at an Italian restaurant where her ex-boyfriend ordered squid ink pasta that turned his lips black. "I at the time didn't really know what that was," she said.

"I remember he was eating it, and he had black on his lips when he licked them. He's like, 'You're so beautiful. Can I kiss you?' And I was like, 'OK.' So I kissed him with the black ink. Whatever. I didn't care," the TV personality added. "I'll never forget that. It was a great kiss!"

In the interview, Audrina also opened up about how she first met Chris. "This is whenever his movie just came out and I had just finished [my 2009 movie] 'Sorority Row'. So we were all in Vegas for an award show, Rumer Willis and the whole cast [of 'Sorority Row']. [Chris] came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number," she explained.

"And all the girls were kicking me under the table like, 'Oh, my God. You don't know who that is?' I'm like, 'No.' They're like, 'That's Chris Pine,' " the mother of one recounted. "I was like, 'Oh, he's hot.' "

Audrina then spilled that he and Chris eventually "went out more than a few times." On the reason why their relationship didn't work, she was busy filming "The Hills" as he was on his burgeoning movie career at that time. "He didn't like the whole paparazzi side of it. That was my life, was going out and I was followed by paparazzi. So being on 'The Hills', our lives completely opposite and just so different with my lifestyle and filming."

"He was more a real actor, theater actor and loved to read books and jazz music and didn't really like to go out to clubs or anything like that," she continued. "At that time in my life, that's all I was doing was going out to clubs because we were filming all the time and around people. He was a nice guy, very charming and gentlemanly. So it just kind of dissipated."

Audrina, who sparked romance rumors with Chris in 2009 after they were seen spending time together in Los Angeles, noted that they have not kept in touch with each other. However, he would "never say never" to give it another try.

Audrina was recently linked to Brody Jenner after admitting to kissing him in the trailer for "The Hills: New Beginnings" season two. She previously married Corey Bohan, with whom she shared 4-year-old daughter Kirra. As for Chris, he has been romancing actress Annabelle Wallis since 2018.