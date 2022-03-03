DAY26 Member Willie Taylor Says 'Making the Band' Contestants Were 'Designed to Fail'

Instagram Music

In a new Instagram post, the 40-year-old singer claims that his group and Danity Kane are talented but 'the platform and contracts were all set up for the failure of hungry talents.'

AceShowbiz - Willie Taylor has a lot to say regarding his experience on "Making the Band". The DAY26 member recently claimed that contestants of the MTV reality TV series were "designed to fail."

The 40-year-old singer shared his thoughts via Instagram. "Making The Band was [an] experience for sure… but the platform and contracts were all set up for the failure of hungry talents," he wrote in the note.

In the caption of the post, he penned, "Learning Experience, you gotta Understand that People will do to you whatever you allow them." He added, "so don't let your passion drive you to the wrong destination #MTB4 Day26 / Danity Kane are talented groups but the situation in which we met was designed to fail. #DaBand #DanityKane #Day26 #DonnieKlang."

Willie made the post after an old video from "Making the Band" resurfaced. The said clip displayed two groups of men violently singing at each other while Sean "P. Diddy" Combs watching them seriously, seemingly was unimpressed.

Diddy has since become trending on Twitter as people believed that he was doing too much with the battle. One user opined, "Diddy was really running musical prison camps on Making the Ban."

"It's the fact that diddy made them line up and sing aggressively at each other that takes me out every time," one person wrote. Another jokingly tweeted, "diddy and tyra banks will never see the gates of heaven omg."

"Making The Band" came to an end in 2009 after the fourth series aired its final episode in April. In 2019, Diddy informed his online devotees that he and MTV were going to bring back a new version of the show in 2020. "MTV and I are back together again!!" he declared in a since-deleted Instagram post.

" 'Making the Band' is coming back bigger, bolder and more cutting edge,” the hip-hop mogul continued. "MTB on MTV was the pioneer of reality TV. We're going to bring that supernatural energy back to the format and bring the world it's next global superstars."