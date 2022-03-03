 
 

DAY26 Member Willie Taylor Says 'Making the Band' Contestants Were 'Designed to Fail'

DAY26 Member Willie Taylor Says 'Making the Band' Contestants Were 'Designed to Fail'
Instagram
Music

In a new Instagram post, the 40-year-old singer claims that his group and Danity Kane are talented but 'the platform and contracts were all set up for the failure of hungry talents.'

  • Mar 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Willie Taylor has a lot to say regarding his experience on "Making the Band". The DAY26 member recently claimed that contestants of the MTV reality TV series were "designed to fail."

The 40-year-old singer shared his thoughts via Instagram. "Making The Band was [an] experience for sure… but the platform and contracts were all set up for the failure of hungry talents," he wrote in the note.

In the caption of the post, he penned, "Learning Experience, you gotta Understand that People will do to you whatever you allow them." He added, "so don't let your passion drive you to the wrong destination #MTB4 Day26 / Danity Kane are talented groups but the situation in which we met was designed to fail. #DaBand #DanityKane #Day26 #DonnieKlang."

  See also...

Willie made the post after an old video from "Making the Band" resurfaced. The said clip displayed two groups of men violently singing at each other while Sean "P. Diddy" Combs watching them seriously, seemingly was unimpressed.

Diddy has since become trending on Twitter as people believed that he was doing too much with the battle. One user opined, "Diddy was really running musical prison camps on Making the Ban."

"It's the fact that diddy made them line up and sing aggressively at each other that takes me out every time," one person wrote. Another jokingly tweeted, "diddy and tyra banks will never see the gates of heaven omg."

"Making The Band" came to an end in 2009 after the fourth series aired its final episode in April. In 2019, Diddy informed his online devotees that he and MTV were going to bring back a new version of the show in 2020. "MTV and I are back together again!!" he declared in a since-deleted Instagram post.

" 'Making the Band' is coming back bigger, bolder and more cutting edge,” the hip-hop mogul continued. "MTB on MTV was the pioneer of reality TV. We're going to bring that supernatural energy back to the format and bring the world it's next global superstars."

You can share this post!

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Call It Quits
Related Posts
Willie Taylor Says He Wants to Get 'Peace' After Wife Accuses Him of Leaving His Family

Willie Taylor Says He Wants to Get 'Peace' After Wife Accuses Him of Leaving His Family

Most Read
Artist of the Week: Becky G
Music

Artist of the Week: Becky G

Joe Budden Explains Why He Refuses to Call Megan Thee Stallion 'Superstar'

Joe Budden Explains Why He Refuses to Call Megan Thee Stallion 'Superstar'

Green Day Cancels Stadium Concert in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion: Now Is Not About Rock Shows

Green Day Cancels Stadium Concert in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion: Now Is Not About Rock Shows

Summer Walker Defended by Fans After She's Accused of Lying at Her Atlanta Show

Summer Walker Defended by Fans After She's Accused of Lying at Her Atlanta Show

'Encanto' Soundtrack Gets Most Weeks at No. 1 in Billboard 200 Chart After Nearly a Year

'Encanto' Soundtrack Gets Most Weeks at No. 1 in Billboard 200 Chart After Nearly a Year

Yungblud, Louis Tomlinson, The Killers and HEALTH Cancel Russia Shows After Attack on Ukraine

Yungblud, Louis Tomlinson, The Killers and HEALTH Cancel Russia Shows After Attack on Ukraine

Megan Thee Stallion Launches VR Concert After Joe Budden Says She's Not 'a Superstar'

Megan Thee Stallion Launches VR Concert After Joe Budden Says She's Not 'a Superstar'

Adele 'in Talks' to Move Las Vegas Residency to New Bigger Venue Due to Scheduling Clash

Adele 'in Talks' to Move Las Vegas Residency to New Bigger Venue Due to Scheduling Clash

Monica Pauses Show After Fans Get Into Verbal Altercation

Monica Pauses Show After Fans Get Into Verbal Altercation

Jim Jones Recalls Passing on Drake for Being Actor 'in a Wheelchair' on Disney

Jim Jones Recalls Passing on Drake for Being Actor 'in a Wheelchair' on Disney

The Game Claims Kanye West Did More for His Career in Last Two Weeks Than Dr. Dre Has Done in Years

The Game Claims Kanye West Did More for His Career in Last Two Weeks Than Dr. Dre Has Done in Years

Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and Future Among Headliners for 2022 Rolling Loud Miami

Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and Future Among Headliners for 2022 Rolling Loud Miami

Dua Lipa Hit With Copyright Infringement Suit for Allegedly Stealing 'Levitating' From Reggae Band

Dua Lipa Hit With Copyright Infringement Suit for Allegedly Stealing 'Levitating' From Reggae Band