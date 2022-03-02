 
 

See Hailey Baldwin's Loving Birthday Tribute to Husband Justin Bieber

Also celebrating the 'Yummy' singer's latest milestone is his pal Kanye West, who shares a screenshot of their video call in which they are seen smiling ear-to-ear.

AceShowbiz - Hailey Baldwin made sure that her husband Justin Bieber had special love on his birthday. As the Canadian crooner turned 28, the model took her social media account to offer a loving tribute to him.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, March 1, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin shared some romantic pictures of her and her spouse. She also unleashed a throwback picture of the singer when he was still a baby.

"Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you," the 25-year-old beauty wrote in the accompaniment of the post. "I love you.. here's to 28 ."

Hailey's Instagram followers then rushed to the comment section to send Justin birthday wishes. One in particular was her cousin Ireland Baldwin, who raved, "Happy birthday JB." A fan joined in by writing, "Happy birthday JB, wishing you both all the best!!" Another replied, "Love wins. Happy Birthday to Justin."

Also giving a shout-out for the "What Do You Mean?" hitmaker on his latest milestone was his pal Kanye West. Taking to his own Instagram post, the billionaire Yeezy designer/rapper shared a screenshot of their video call. Alongside the snap, he simply exclaimed, "Happy BDAY JB."

Justin celebrated his birthday more than a week after his representative confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19. Due to his diagnosis, he was forced to postpone his show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In a statement released on Instagram, officials of "Justice World Tour" announced, "Due to positive test results within the Justice tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas."

"Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority," it added. "Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible."

