Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Instagram Music

The 27-year-old Grammy-winning artist finds out that he contracted the coronavirus just one day after kicking off his 2022 'The Justice World Tour' in San Diego.

Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber was forced to postpone his show in Las Vegas. The "What Do You Mean" crooner, who was supposed to perform at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, February 20, had to make the difficult decision after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Revealing the Canadian star's COVID diagnosis was his representative. The representative informed TMZ that the singer found out he contracted the coronavirus on Saturday. Luckily, the Grammy-winning artist "is feeling OK."

Hours prior, officials of "Justice World Tour" issued a statement on Instagram. "Due to positive test results within the Justice tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas," so read the message.

"Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority," it added. "Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible."

"The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honored. Refunds available at point of purchase," the statement concluded.

Justin kicked off his "Justice World Tour" on Friday night in San Diego where he was accompanied by his wife, Hailey Baldwin. According the statment, "the tour launch in San Diego was [such] a massive success."

Last Saturday, Justin performed at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California for the h.wood Group and Revolve's "Homecoming Weekend" pre-Super Bowl party. During the concert, he entertained the packed crowd by singing his hits like "Peaches", "Yummy" and "As I Am".

Following the bash, the 27-year-old musician held an afterparty at The Nice Guy restaurant. It was the place where Kodak Black, who was among the guests at the bash, got shot in the leg during an altercation outside the venue. Thankfully, the rapper has been discharged from the hospital.