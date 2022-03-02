Joey King Flaunts New Ring as She Announces Secret Engagement to Steven Piet: 'Luckiest Lady Alive'

Instagram Celebrity

In a note accompanying a series of sweet photos of the couple, 'The Kissing Booth' actress gushes over her now-fiance as saying, 'Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it.'

AceShowbiz - Joey King is getting closer to walking down the aisle with her partner Steven Piet. Taking to social media, "The Kissing Booth" actress flaunted her new ring as she revealed that she has gotten engaged to her now-fiance last month.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, March 1, the 22-year-old actress shared a series of sweet snapshots from the proposal. One of the photos was an up-close look at her stunning ring. Another picture saw the couple sharing a kiss in the desert.

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," Joey captioned her post. The Gypsy Blanchard depicter on "The Act" further gushed, "I never knew that a person's presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

Joey then revealed that her soon-to-be husband proposed to her last month. "The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive," she continued. "I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

Turning to his own Instagram page, Steven wrote, "The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together." He continued, "A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations."

"Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter," Steven, who co-executive produced "The Act", sweetly wrote in the caption. He then concluded his note, "You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed."

Joey and Steven went public with their romance back in September 2019. At the time, they stepped out for a date night at a Cinespia's screening of "Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets" in Los Angeles.

Joey, who previously dated "The Kissing Booth" co-star Jacob Elordi before breaking up in 2018, said in 2020 that she would never date another actor again. "No. I couldn't. I think that it's awesome to date someone in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough. It's really tough," she said on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" at the time.