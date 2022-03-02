'Love Is Blind' Star Shake Chatterjee Calls Kyle Abrams 'Serial Cheater'

Netflix Celebrity

Meanwhile, Shake also takes to his Instagram account to reveal that he had no regrets bad-mouthing his ex-fiancee Deepti Vempati during season 2 of the Netflix dating show.

Mar 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Love Is Blind" co-stars Shake Chatterjee and Kyle Abrams took their feud to another level. On Tuesday, March 1, Shake reignited their feud by slamming Kyle for his romantic life outside of the Netflix dating show.

"Hey @KyleAbrams10," he wrote alongside a photo of the two. "You're a serial cheater and everyone in Chicago knows it. Hope your 6 pack makes up for your lack of loyalty."

Shake Chatterjee called Kyle Abrams a 'serial cheater.'

That aside, Shake is also beefing with Sunny, his ex-fiancee Deepti Vempati's brother. In a joint statement with his partner Hina Merchant Vempati, Sunny wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend, " 'Shake,' bruh, you're a loser. You minimized my sister's life by making some awful and cringe worthy comments about her."

Writing to Deepti, the pair added, "We wish you didn’t pick that [clown] but despite his childishness, you carried yourself with grace and continued to see the good in people. We're so damn proud to call you our baby sister, and know we're there for you always."

In response to that, Shake took to his Instagram account to reveal that he had no regrets bad-mouthing Deepti during season 2 of "Love Is Blind". "One thing I don't feel inclined to do is pretend I'm sad or sorry about certain things - certain things that were out of my control, certain things that I can't necessarily even speak about," the veterinarian and part-time DJ shared in a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday. "I'm just not going to do that. I'm not sorry."

"I think I handled the situation as best as anybody in my situation could," he continued. "And at the end of the day, I'm going to live my best life going forward. And you don't have to like me. Only I have to like me, thankfully. And that's real life."

Shake and Deepti showed deep connection on the show, but the two had issues with intimacy once they were together in the real world. She shocked everyone when she said "I Don't" to Shake on their wedding day. She explained to her mom that she made the decision because she wanted to choose herself over a man that failed to see her worth.