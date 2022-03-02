Queen Elizabeth II Returns to Work as She Recovers From COVID-19

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

While it remains unclear whether the 95-year-old monarch still tests positive for coronavirus, it is unveiled that she already met up with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids over the weekend.

AceShowbiz - Queen Elizabeth II is on the mend. More than a week after it was announced that she tested positive for COVID-19, the Queen reportedly is recovering. It was also unveiled that she had already returned to work.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen held virtual sessions with the ambassadors of Chad and Andorra on Tuesday, March 1. On Sunday, she met up with her grandson Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and their three kids in the winter sunshine at Frogmore House on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It looks like the Queen is already in a good condition since she managed to have virtual meetings after canceling some last week due to her ongoing symptoms. However, during her recovery, the Queen was able to hold a weekly audience by telephone with the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Queen's COVID-19 status remains to be seen. The palace itself has declined to comment on the 95-year-old monarch's health, citing her right to privacy.

The palace announced Her Majesty's COVID diagnosis via a statement on February 20. "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid," the statement read. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the statement concluded.

In the meantime, a source revealed to CNN that there were other people who also contracted the virus. "A number of cases have been diagnosed in the Windsor Castle team," the source claimed.

It has been widely reported that the Queen is fully vaccinated and her diagnosis came after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla also tested positive for coronavirus. As for the couple, they are also fully vaccinated and even have received their booster shots.