 
 

Queen Elizabeth II Returns to Work as She Recovers From COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II Returns to Work as She Recovers From COVID-19
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

While it remains unclear whether the 95-year-old monarch still tests positive for coronavirus, it is unveiled that she already met up with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids over the weekend.

  • Mar 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Queen Elizabeth II is on the mend. More than a week after it was announced that she tested positive for COVID-19, the Queen reportedly is recovering. It was also unveiled that she had already returned to work.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen held virtual sessions with the ambassadors of Chad and Andorra on Tuesday, March 1. On Sunday, she met up with her grandson Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and their three kids in the winter sunshine at Frogmore House on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It looks like the Queen is already in a good condition since she managed to have virtual meetings after canceling some last week due to her ongoing symptoms. However, during her recovery, the Queen was able to hold a weekly audience by telephone with the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Queen's COVID-19 status remains to be seen. The palace itself has declined to comment on the 95-year-old monarch's health, citing her right to privacy.

  See also...

The palace announced Her Majesty's COVID diagnosis via a statement on February 20. "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid," the statement read. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the statement concluded.

In the meantime, a source revealed to CNN that there were other people who also contracted the virus. "A number of cases have been diagnosed in the Windsor Castle team," the source claimed.

It has been widely reported that the Queen is fully vaccinated and her diagnosis came after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla also tested positive for coronavirus. As for the couple, they are also fully vaccinated and even have received their booster shots.

You can share this post!

Sean Penn Evacuates Ukraine by Walking Miles to Polish Border
Related Posts
Jason Lee Doesn't Retract Story of Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Death, Claims Apology Is Fake

Jason Lee Doesn't Retract Story of Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Death, Claims Apology Is Fake

Queen Elizabeth II Is Not Dead Despite Rumor, But Family Prepares for 'the Worst'

Queen Elizabeth II Is Not Dead Despite Rumor, But Family Prepares for 'the Worst'

Queen Elizabeth II Experiences 'Mild Cold-Like Symptoms' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II Experiences 'Mild Cold-Like Symptoms' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Armed Man Arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Seeks to Assassinate Queen Elizabeth

Armed Man Arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Seeks to Assassinate Queen Elizabeth

Most Read
Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide
Celebrity

Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide

Teyana Taylor Angry Over Rumors Saying She Uses Drugs Because Iman Shumpert Cheated on Her

Teyana Taylor Angry Over Rumors Saying She Uses Drugs Because Iman Shumpert Cheated on Her

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Awkwardly Laugh Off Laverne Cox's 'Entanglements' Joke at SAGs

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Awkwardly Laugh Off Laverne Cox's 'Entanglements' Joke at SAGs

Celebrities Who Have Been Reported Missing in the Past Six Months

Celebrities Who Have Been Reported Missing in the Past Six Months

SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez Channels Audrey Hepburn, Lady GaGa Makes Statement on Red Carpet

SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez Channels Audrey Hepburn, Lady GaGa Makes Statement on Red Carpet

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Joins Ukraine Army to Fight Russian Invasion

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Joins Ukraine Army to Fight Russian Invasion

Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze Break Up After He Allegedly Cheated on Her With 'Multiple' Women

Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze Break Up After He Allegedly Cheated on Her With 'Multiple' Women

Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order Against Matthew Rondeau After Physical Altercation

Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order Against Matthew Rondeau After Physical Altercation

Rapper Snootie Wild Dead After Being Shot in Houston

Rapper Snootie Wild Dead After Being Shot in Houston

Doja Cat Rips YouTuber Lorry Hill for Accusing of Getting Plastic Surgery

Doja Cat Rips YouTuber Lorry Hill for Accusing of Getting Plastic Surgery

Farrah Abraham Defends Decision to Let Daughter Get Septum Piercing for Her 13th Birthday Gift

Farrah Abraham Defends Decision to Let Daughter Get Septum Piercing for Her 13th Birthday Gift

Big Sean Sets Record Straight After Fans Get Thirsty Over His Alleged Nude Pic

Big Sean Sets Record Straight After Fans Get Thirsty Over His Alleged Nude Pic

Kanye West Not Official With Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones Despite Shopping Together

Kanye West Not Official With Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones Despite Shopping Together