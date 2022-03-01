'Euphoria' Stars Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira Compete for Madonna Role in Biopic

Instagram Movie

In addition to the two co-stars on the popular HBO series, 'Ozark' actress Julia Garner is reported to have auditioned to play the 'Like a Virgin' songstress in the yet-to-be-titled movie.

AceShowbiz - An upcoming Madonna movie has apparently started a real competition between two "Euphoria" stars. Young actresses Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira, who both star on the HBO teen drama series, are reportedly eying the lead role in the still-untitled biopic.

According to Jeff Sneider's "Hollywood Transom" column in The Ankler, the two actresses have auditioned for the coveted part. "Sources say that 'Euphoria' stars Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira both auditioned for the plum part," Sneider wrote.

In addition to Sweeney and Ferreira, Julia Garner has been rumored to be circling the project for some time. Sneider confirmed this, adding that these three actresses are able to pull off a certain "bad girl" attitude to portray the Queen of Pop.

Garner has been a fan favorite to play Madonna in the forthcoming biopic and she has addressed the speculation. Stopping by "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on February 6, she was asked by a fan if she would play Madge, to which she coyly responded, "You know, you know as much as I do."

Madonna initially wanted Florence Pugh to play herself "if she'll have me," but judging from the number of actresses linked to the role and the fact that no one has been officially announced as the lead star, it seems that the "Black Widow" star didn't end up taking on the role.

The Madonna biopic will be directed by the Material Girl herself, with the script that she co-wrote alongside with Diablo Cody ("Jennifer's Body", "Young Adult", "Juno"). This won't be Madonna's first directing gig as she made her feature film directorial debut with comedy-drama film "Filth and Wisdom" (2008) and later directed 2011's historical romantic film "W.E.".

The project is described as "visual autobiography." Last week, she took to Instagram to share an update from the film development. "Auditions for my film are a Surreal experience But I'm enjoying Dancing to the Classics!!" she captioned a video of her dancing excitedly in a studio to her 1983 classic "Burning Up".