Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Internet Ablaze as He Showers on IG Live

At least 670,000 social media users tune in when the Manchester United star turns on his Instagram Live to capture him nearly naked while taking a shower outdoor.

  • Mar 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cristiano Ronaldo, the most-followed person Instagram, has heated up the platform, much to his fans' delight. On Monday, February 28, the soccer star treated his followers to a live broadcast of him showering.

The Manchester United star turned on the IG Live to capture him going nearly naked as he wore nothing but his tiny black underwear, flaunting his ripped physique. During the livestream, he walked barefoot and took a shower outdoor.

After rinsing his hair, face, body and legs, the 37-year-old hunk ended the livestream with a salute and a kiss to the camera. It was a short one, but at least 670,000 people tuned in to the brief broadcast.

People soon took to Twitter to share their reactions to the video. "Never would I have thought I'd be watching Cristiano Ronaldo have a shower on Instagram live half naked," an amused fan wrote along with a re-post of the video.

Another raved, "Cristiano Ronaldo got 663k views in 1 minute when he went live on Instagram some minutes ago. GOAT." Someone else enthused, "Just Ronaldo having a shower outside at 9pm on a Monday night, nothing unusual."

With more than 400 million followers, Cristiano doesn't always use his Instagram account just for fun. He recently made use of his Story to speak out against Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine. "We need to create a better world for our children. Praying for peace in our world," he wrote on Saturday, February 26.

His club Manchester United has also taken a firm stance against the attack on Ukraine. "In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights," a spokesperson for the club said in a statement issued last week. "We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected."

