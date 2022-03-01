'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged for Allegedly Delivering Drugs That Killed Bed Head Founders' Son

Instagram Celebrity

The actor, along with a woman named Mirela Todorova, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances resulting in death and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

AceShowbiz - Aspiring actor Kather Sei had a run-in with the law. The actor, who starred on "Lucifer", has been charged for allegedly delivering drugs that killed Bed Head founders Bruno Mascolo and Kyara Mascolo's son, Ray Mascolo.

The actor, who also appeared on "S.W.A.T.", was arrested on Saturday, February 27 and was arraigned Monday, per a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, which stated that he was officially charged in a grand jury indictment on February 24. "The indictment alleges that Sei delivered fentanyl-laced pills that led to the death of a Beverly Hills man in late 2020," the release read.

The authorities alleged that the 36-year-old artist worked with a woman who ran a drug delivery service. The female had been identified as Mirela Todorova, also known by her street name "Mimi."

According to the federal grand jury indictment, Kather and Mirela were charged with "one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances resulting in death." They're also charged with another count of "distribution of fentanyl resulting in death."

In the report, law enforcement alleged that Mirela sold counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl that led to the 2020 opioid overdose of Bed Head hair care founders Bruno and Kyara's 37-year-old son, Ray. They also believed that Kather delivered the fatal pills.

Ray, who was named in Mirela's phone as "Ray Client Rich Kid," contacted Mirela for oxycodone pills on November 15 and 16, 2020, according to the report. The release further stated, "[Kather] allegedly delivered pills laced with fentanyl that caused the man's fatal overdose in his Beverly Hills home."

Ahead of Ray's death, Mirela and Kather's customers addressed concerns about the pills they were providing. One of the buyers told Mirela via text, "Yo mimi the oxys are dirty," according to the release.

Kather, who once starred on "The Blacklist", reportedly delivered the pills to Ray's Beverly Hills, California address. The indictment alleged that Kather placed a call to Mirela using a phone provided by Mirela. According to the Los Angeles Times, Ray's body was discovered in his kitchen by a maintenance worker who was led to the location by his Chihuahua puppy, Versace.

As for now, Kather and Mirela are being held without bail. According to the Justice Department, the aspiring actor and Mirela face a minimum of 20 years behind bars and a maximum sentence to life in prison.