'AGT: Extreme' Recap: 90-Year-Old Grandma's Stunning Act, Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer

Mar 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - The auditions for "America's Got Talent: Extreme" season 1 continued in the Monday, February 28 episode. In the new episode, more outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts showcased their skills in front of judges Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana as they're competing for a chance to win a $500,000 prize.

Performing first was a group of five guys who call themselves the Contraption Kings. They rode a jet ski with wheels, a scooter, a recliner and even a rocking horse down a dangerous ramp with a huge gap to make it to the landing. The crowd went wild when they nailed the performance and the group was sent to the next round.

The next contestants were Hunter and his 90-year-old grandmother Lillian. They head to ride the bike fast through several gates on fire. Unsurprisingly, they got three yeses from the judges.

Hitting the stage next was Diako from Paris who has been skating since a young age. Nikki and Travis were impressed, though Simon was not really a fan of the performance. He, however, gave him a yes.

Wire walker Jake from Vermont performed next. He walked the fiery wire, stopping and dancing a little. After he finished, he went back on a bicycle and finished. He got a yes from all three judges.

Other acts included Flying Royals, who failed to go to the next level because one of them fell. Danny Z. then got into a box, locked it up and put it in a mailbag. He was then taken up 140 feet until the air and had only one minute to escape. The box dropped and smashed on the ground. People thought Danny failed, but apparently he was still on the hook up in the air.

The last act was The Cage Riders who performed a dangerous ride in a cage with dirt bikes. One of the riders was Alfredo who was once on previous shows and Simon was familiar with him. It was such an impressive performance as they rode in sync. Simon could not vote because he knows Alfredo but that didn't stop the group from moving forward as host Terry Crews hit his Golden Buzzer for them.