Alexandra Daddario's Mom Has One Concern About Her 'The White Lotus' Character
During a red carpet interview at the 2022 SAG Awards, the Rachel depicter shares that her mom has one condition before eventually deciding to watch the dark comedy series.

  • Feb 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Alexandra Daddario revealed how her mom reacted to her character on HBO's "The White Lotus". During an interview with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Screen Actors Guard Awards on Sunday, February 27, the actress said that her mom was "very scared" of the character Rachel.

During the interview, correspondent Gerrad Hall asked, "How many people were texting you like, 'Is it you, are you the one dead?' Did [your] family know?" To the question, Daddario said, "My mother in particular always worries."

The 35-year-old actress went on to explain, "She was very scared [for my character] because she doesn't want to watch me die." She added, "So she needed to know just for her own state of mind."

Daddario went on to share that her mom had one condition before eventually deciding to watch the dark comedy series. "She couldn't watch the show unless she knew I survived," she said.

Later that night, Daddario and "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" actor Ross Butler were tapped to present the night's first two awards in addition to providing "viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony" as Ambassadors for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

According to a press release, the pair were chosen as "actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers." It continued, "These individuals actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors."

"The Ambassadors will also participate in various SAG Awards pre-show events, including an inaugural private dinner hosted by presenting sponsor Campari at SAG Awards executive chef Curtis Stone's Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant," the release added.

