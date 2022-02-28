Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order Against Matthew Rondeau After Physical Altercation

Instagram Celebrity

During his alleged physical altercation with his now-ex-girlfriend, the male model reportedly grabbed her face and neck before throwing a chair at her and urinating on her.

Feb 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler has been granted an emergency protective order against Matthew Rondeau. Us Weekly reported that the order was issued after the male model got arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in the wake of their physical altercation.

In documents obtained by the outlet, a police officer detailed the alleged fight between the former couple. "[Rondeau] grabbed victim by the hair, [swinging] her by hair on the ground," the officer said, before noting that Rondeau later "grabbed [Moakler's] face and neck, threw chair at victim and urinated on [her], leaving visible injuries."

Officers on the scene also stated in the report that firearms were seized.

The order is valid for seven days until March 3 morning. It means Rondeau is prohibited to "harass, attack, strike, threaten, [or] assault" the former Miss USA by that time. The 29-year-old is also ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her and move out of her house immediately.

Rondeau was taken into police custody on Thursday. The domestic violence arrest came after he had an argument at Moakler's property due to her alleged infidelity. Rondeau himself publicly shamed his ex on Instagram.

"So, it's over, K? Oh lord is f**king right, so record me now because this is done," he fumed. "I'm done. I'm never talking to this f**king specimen of a f**king human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f**king people the whole entire time in our relationship."

"She's a f**king w***e, I don't give a f**k, you can quote me on it. It's f**king done," Rondeau further raged. "You are never gonna f**king see me with this f**king c**t again, I don't give a f**k."

Rondeau also claimed that his then-girlfriend isn't over her ex-husband Travis Barker yet. "We have a laptop that we f**king share together. My name pops up in the f**king laptop; this f**king a**hole is talking to her exes," he alleged. "She ain't over f**king Travis, she ain't over anything."