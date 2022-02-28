 
 

'American Idol' Premiere Recap: 'New' Miranda Lambert Earns First Platinum Ticket of Season 20

Also among contestants of season 20 auditions is Grace Franklin, who is Aretha Franklin's granddaughter, as she performs Lauryn Hill's version of 'Killing Me Softly'.

AceShowbiz - "American Idol" returned for its season 20 on Sunday, February 27. In the first episode of the new season of the long-running singing competition show, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were traveling across the country to find America's next big thing.

Kicking off the auditions was Noah Thompson, a 19-year-old construction worker from Kentucky. He convinced the judges despite never having "confidence" in himself as he was sent to Hollywood. Later, 29-year-old gamer Normandy performed in front of the judges. She sang Tina Turner's "Proud Mary" and Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain" and that was amazing. She advanced to Hollywood.

Performing next was Nicolina. The 18-year-old sang her rendition of "He Used to Be Mine" by Sara Bareilles and earned praises from Katy. "That was so good. I felt your whole life story in that song," Katy said. Unsurprisingly, Nicolina was sent to Hollywood.

Tyler Allen came up next. The 24-year-old dedicated his performance of "I Believe in You and Me" by Whitney Houston to his late nephew, who died in a terrible car accident. Katy was brought to tears and all three judges gave him a standing ovation. Needless to say, Tyler was going to Hollywood.

Grace Franklin, who is Aretha Franklin's granddaughter, later performed Lauryn Hill's version of "Killing Me Softly". Luke gave her a "no" as he felt that her performance was "a little sleepy and subdued." Katy gave Grace a "yes," but as Lionel said "no," Grace was eliminated.

The next singer was HunterGirl from Tennessee. She wowed the judges with her performance and earned a standing ovation. Luke also believed that HunterGirl would make the Top 10 before calling her "a new age Miranda Lambert." The judges then asked HunterGirl to perform at Luke's bar in Nashville where they surprised her with a Platinum Ticket that directly sent her to the first round of Hollywood Week.

Also making it to the next round was Delaney Renee, who sang Sia Furler's "Opportunity". Concluding the night was Taylor Fagins who impressed everyone with an original song honoring George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. "That was very powerful," Lionel said. The judges sent him to Hollywood.

