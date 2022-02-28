Fans Are Enraged After Fan-Favorite Character Is killed in 'Euphoria' Season Finale

HBO TV

Season 2 finale of the hit HBO series which aired on Sunday, February 27, featured the character meeting his demise unexpectedly after things took a chaotic turn.

AceShowbiz - Season 2 finale of "Euphoria" enraged fans as they were forced to bid farewell to a fan-favorite character. The finale, which aired on Sunday, February 27, featured the character meeting his demise.

[SPOILER ALERT] In the episode, Ashtray (Javon Walton) could be seen protecting Fezco (Angus Cloud) once again. Prior to this, Fez was always able to stop Ash before things went too far, but it wasn't like that this time.

Ash didn't hesitate to shove a knife in Custer's (Tyler Chase) throat before anyone could stop him. SWAT got into the apartment, prompting As to lock himself in the bathroom with a ton of ammo. Things got even more out of control when Ash shot blindly and wound Fez in the process. The chaos left police with no option but to kill Ash.

Twitter users were not only shocked but also upset with Ash's death. "Everybody said Happy Euphoria Day but ain't nothing happy about this s**t #EuphoriaHBOMax," one person wrote on the blue bird app. Referring to series creator Sam Levinson, someone wrote, "Me at sam levinson's house making him rewrite the ash and fez scene," alongside a meme of someone with a gun.

"Damm ash f**king DIED, fez never made it to the play and got ARRESTED and rue still owes lori $10K," another tweet read. "ALL WE WANTED WAS FOR FEZ AND ASH TO BE OKAY AT THE END ON THAT 1 HOUR," a fan wrote their hope, which ultimately didn't come true.

Another moment worth mentioning in the finale was when Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) was beaten by Maddy (Alexa Demie) after she threw a fit and yelled at Lexi (Maude Apatow) in front of the entire school. Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi's Nate decided that he should turn Cal in to the police for being a creep. As for Zendaya Coleman's Rue, she successfully stayed sober for the rest of the school year.