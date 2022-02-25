 
 

Shanna Moakler's Ex Matthew Arrested for Domestic Violence After Ranting About Her Alleged Cheating

During his public rant, the 29-year-old actor/model alleges that the former pageant beauty 'was talking to other f**king people the whole entire time in [their] relationship.'

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler's recent dispute with her boyfriend has led him into trouble. Matthew Rondeau reportedly has been arrested for felony domestic violence after ranting against the former pageant beauty in a disturbing Instagram video.

According to TMZ, Shanna and Matthew had an argument at her home on Wednesday night, February 23 after he accused her of cheating. The mother of three later left the property. However, once she returned on Thursday morning, the fight continued and things turned physical.

Police were later called at Shanna's California residence. After they noticed visible marks on the reality TV star's body, Matthew was taken into police custody. It remains unclear whether he is being held on bond.

The arrest came after Matthew launched into expletive-laden tirade against Shanna. "So, it's over, K? Oh lord is f**king right, so record me now because this is done," he fumed. "I'm done. I'm never talking to this f**king specimen of a f**king human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f**king people the whole entire time in our relationship."

"She's a f**king w***e, I don't give a f**k, you can quote me on it. It's f**king done," the 29-year-old hunk further raged. "You are never gonna f**king see me with this f**king c**t again, I don't give a f**k."

Matthew also claimed that Shanna isn't over her ex-husband Travis Barker yet. "We have a laptop that we f**king share together. My name pops up in the f**king laptop; this f**king a**hole is talking to her exes," he alleged. "She ain't over f**king Travis, she ain't over anything."

Matthew and Shanna have been dating on-and-off. While they now split once again, her ex Travis and his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian have gotten more and more smitten following their October engagement. The Blink-182 drummer proposed to the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum at Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California.

