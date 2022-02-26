'American Idol' Alum Caleb Kennedy Denied Bond Following Fatal DUI Crash

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - "American Idol" alum Caleb Kennedy has reportedly been denied bond at his latest court hearing of his DUI case. At the bond hearing on Thursday, February 24, family members of Larry Duane Paris, who was killed during the crash, shared impact statements to ask judge to deny Kennedy's bond.

"I see my daddy laying in his own shop, moaning and groaning, with a stranger not even calling 911," Larry Paris' daughter Kelsey Paris told the judge, according to The State. "He killed my dad, point blank. I wish I could pay a little bit of money or a lot of money to have my daddy back."

The circuit judge eventually declined the singer's bond until results of blood tests are completed by the State Law Enforcement Division." Kennedy's attorney, Ryan Beasley, meanwhile, expressed displeasure with the decision, citing Kennedy's age.

During the hearing, the attorney argued that Kennedy was on medication at the time of the crash. WYFF also reported that he noted that his client was recently prescribed Prozac and that doctors recently doubled his prescription.

In a statement to E! News, Beasley said, "This is a juvenile with no record. I have multiple cases that are much worse than this one, and they all have bonds. Judges have set bonds for much more egregious cases than this one. I think it all has to do with the publicity of the case."

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kennedy was involved in a fatal car crash which resulted in one death. The accident took place at February 8 when the 17-year-old, who was drunk, crashed his truck into a building on a private road in Spartanburg County, South California. A man inside the building was killed.

"A 2011 Ford pickup was traveling north on W. Murph Road when the vehicle traveled onto a private drive at 269 W. Murph Road and struck a building," South Carolina Highway Patrol master trooper Mitchell Ridgeway confirmed. "A person inside the building sustained fatal injury as a result of the collision."

"The driver is identified as Caleb Andrew Kennedy, 17-year-old male from Roebuck, South Carolina," Trooper Ridgeway continued. "This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. There will be no further updates at this time."

Paris (54) was pronounced dead at the hospital three hours after the crash, the Spartanburg County Coroners Office confirmed to local station WYFF4. Kennedy, who was later charged with felony driving under the influence, was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center.