 
 

Fans Defend Snoop Dogg After Uber Eats Driver Threatens to Sue Him for Sharing His Personal Info

WENN/TRY CW
Celebrity

Noting that he has not returned to his job following the incident, Said says Uber Eats should have apologized to him instead of 'The Next Episode' hitmaker.

  • Feb 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg has found support in his loyal fans. A number of the rapper's online devotees rallied behind him after an Uber Eats driver threatened to sue him for sharing his personal information on social media.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the driver wants to hire a lawyer and possibly file a lawsuit against Snoop. "There's my picture there and also there is my first name," the man, whose name is Said, said.

"After I see the video, I'm kind of like, I have anxiety and I fear for my family's safety," Said claimed. "I contacted the customer many times and I followed the protocol by the book."

Upon learning of Said's statement, some people on Instagram came to Snoop's defense. "Sir Bye … should've done your job and that wouldn't have happened," one person commented. Another opined, "Dude we don't even know who you are. There are MILLIONS OF PEOPLE WITH THAT NAME!" A third chimed in, "They do anything for money, attention, and clout."

In January, Snoop shared a video of him messaging Said since he didn't deliver his food. "Motherf**ker from f**kin' Uber Eats didn't bring my f**kin' food," the emcee raged in the clip. "Talking about he arrived. 'This is not a safe place.' Punk motherf**ker--where my food at n***a? You got all my goddamn money, punk."

Uber Eats later apologized to "The Next Episode" spitter. However, Said feels like he was the one who deserved an apology from the company. He added that has not returned to his job since the January 27 incident.

"When I read that, I just felt like it's not fair because I am the one that deserves an apology from Uber Eats, not Snoop," he argued. "But I have to fight for my rights and my family's rights. I just feel like I'm not really well from this delivery and also Uber Eats."

Saweetie Reveals Several Breakdowns Led Her to Cut Off Her Hair: 'I Wanted to Start Over'
