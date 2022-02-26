Pink Won't Let 10-Year-Old Daughter Have Own Phone: There's a Light and Shadow Side to Technology

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Pink is a strict mom when it comes to the use of gadget. While she, as an entertainer, has benefited a lot from the rapid development of technology including social media, the singer reveals that she doesn't allow her 10-year-old daughter Willow have her own cell phone.

The 42-year-old mother of two opened up about her stance on kids and technology during an appearance on "Today" show on Thursday, February 24. "There's a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well," she explained to host Carson Daly. "For kids, I'm not there yet."

Pink said that she didn't even budge when her daughter tried to reason why she needs a phone. "I have a 10-year-old who does not have a phone, although she pointed out to me yesterday, 'You know most of the kids in my class, fifth grade, have a phone.' That doesn't move my needle. I don't care," she shared.

Though so, the "Just Give Me a Reason" hitmaker isn't completely against kids using technology. "We can't be dinosaurs ourselves as parents, we have to sort of embrace it and go with it," she said.

While her eldest child Willow and 5-year-old son Jameson won't likely get their own phones any time soon, Pink and her husband Carey Hart try to make it up by bringing the fun to their home. Earlier this month, the "Get the Party Started" singer shared a photo of a trampoline. "I really hope this trampoline was a good idea #winning #flying #pleaselordgivemestrengthandlessanxiety," she captioned the image of Willow and Jameson catching air while jumping.

Pink's confession comes after Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were feuding on social media over their daughter North's use of TikTok. While the rapper is completely against it, the reality TV star argued, "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness."