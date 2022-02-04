Kim Kardashian Slams Kanye West for Complaining About North Having a TikTok Account: 'It Saddens Me'

WENN Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum claps back at her estranged husband after he says he doesn't approve of their 8-year-old daughter being put on TikTok.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has had enough of Kanye West's "constant attacks" on her. After her estranged husband threw shade at her for letting their daughter North have a TikTok account, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum didn't waste time to fire back at him.

The reality TV star offered her clapback via Instagram Story on Friday, February 4. "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she first argued.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness," the mother of four added.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," Kim continued. "From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

The daughter of Kris Jenner went on to note, "I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately." She concluded her post by saying, "And hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

Kim's lengthy statement arrived shortly after Kanye divulged that he didn't approve of North being put on TikTok. Sharing a screenshot of the 8-year-old girl's video on Instagram, the rapper asked, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?"