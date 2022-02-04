 
 

Kim Kardashian Slams Kanye West for Complaining About North Having a TikTok Account: 'It Saddens Me'

Kim Kardashian Slams Kanye West for Complaining About North Having a TikTok Account: 'It Saddens Me'
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum claps back at her estranged husband after he says he doesn't approve of their 8-year-old daughter being put on TikTok.

  • Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has had enough of Kanye West's "constant attacks" on her. After her estranged husband threw shade at her for letting their daughter North have a TikTok account, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum didn't waste time to fire back at him.

The reality TV star offered her clapback via Instagram Story on Friday, February 4. "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she first argued.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness," the mother of four added.

  See also...

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," Kim continued. "From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

The daughter of Kris Jenner went on to note, "I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately." She concluded her post by saying, "And hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

Kim's lengthy statement arrived shortly after Kanye divulged that he didn't approve of North being put on TikTok. Sharing a screenshot of the 8-year-old girl's video on Instagram, the rapper asked, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?"

You can share this post!

James McAvoy Confirms He 'Recently' Married Lisa Liberati

Shaq Says People 'Shouldn't Be Forced' to Get COVID Vaccine Despite Previously Dissing Kyrie Irving
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Takes Down Bikini Photo After Photoshop Fail

Kim Kardashian Takes Down Bikini Photo After Photoshop Fail

Kim Kardashian Breaks Into Fit of Giggles Over Her 'Threesome' Joke

Kim Kardashian Breaks Into Fit of Giggles Over Her 'Threesome' Joke

Kim Kardashian Insists Laptop Kanye West Retrieved Doesn't Contain New Sex Tape With Ray J

Kim Kardashian Insists Laptop Kanye West Retrieved Doesn't Contain New Sex Tape With Ray J

Kim Kardashian Hires New Security Team as She Fears Kanye West Will Ruin Pete Davidson Romance

Kim Kardashian Hires New Security Team as She Fears Kanye West Will Ruin Pete Davidson Romance

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence