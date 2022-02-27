Celebrities Who Have Been Reported Missing in the Past Six Months

Pexels/Pixabay Celebrity

Some of these stars are found safe and sound, while others are tragically found lifeless following their shocking disappearance that happened due to various reasons.

Feb 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - While many celebrities are praised for their existence, there are some actors, actresses and artists who are more famous for their shocking disappearance. Some might be victims of crimes, some were involved in accidents and some others may have taken off on their own. The reasons behind their disappearance also vary from dangerous to strange. Most of the time, they just slipped away and fell under the radar.

While some of these stars were eventually found safe and sound, some others were found deceased. In the last six months alone, there have been several celebrities who have shocked the entertainment industry because they went missing. Below is the list of missing stars in the past six months.

1. Matthew Mindler In October 2021, former child star Matthew Mindler was reported missing from Millersville University in Pennsylvania. At the time, he was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 P.M. on August 25. Three days later, Matthew was found lifeless in Manor Township, a community near the campus. Following further investigation, the Lancaster County Coroner's Office and Forensic Center confirmed that the "Our Idiot Brother" star died from suicide by sodium nitrate toxicity, which he bought from Amazon for $15. In addition, Matthew's mother Monica Mindler admitted to having discovered the trail of her son's search about the substance on the Internet before he went missing. She found out that the 19-year-old late actor, who had suffered from "crippling anxiety" for years, was looking up information on how to buy sodium nitrate and how it is used to end life painlessly.

2. Jhonni Blaze Instagram Less than a month after Matthew's controversial disappearance shocked the Internet, Jhonni Blaze went missing. The season five cast member of "Love & Hip Hop: New York" fell under the radar shortly after sharing a troubling suicidal post. "S**t don't make Sense how much pain I can consume. S**t be on the edge for me and tonight I'm done y'all won," the reality star wrote via Instagram. She added, "I won't leave no memories cus y'all didn't care to leave genuine ones with me. I'm tired see how [it] feels when im gone. They laughed at my hurt [email protected] my feelings and played ! people think having mental issues is to be laughed at and to down you let's see you laugh when I'm dead." Fortunately, after being reported missing "several days," Jhonni was found safe and sound. On September 9, 2021 it's reported that the RnB singer "is fine and is taking a mental break from everything at the moment."

3. Tanya Fear Instagram Aside from Jhonni Blaze, Tanya Fear was successfully located after being reported missing for several days. The British actress, best known for her role on the sci-fi series "Doctor Who", was first reported missing in the Hollywood Bowl area on September 9, 2021. At the time, the 32-year-old actress' close friends and family members also asked fans and followers for help to locate her. "[Tanya] hasn't been seen since 9th September 2021. If anyone has any useful information please call (626)-232-8616 #FindTanyaFear," an alert launched on social media platforms read. A few days later, Tanya was spotted at a Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Boulevard. The Los Angeles Police Department told CNN that they were notified around 11 A.M on September 13, 2021. The case was closed as there was no foul play involved, according to the authorities.

4. Gabby Petito Instagram That same month, YouTuber star Gabby Petito a.k.a. Gabrielle Petito was reported missing by her family on September 11, 2021 after they were unable to contact her for weeks. The influencer embarked on a cross-country van road trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie, but he returned to his parents' home in North Port on September 1 that year without her. A week following the social media star's missing report, Brian was missing from his home. Then on September 19, 2021, her body was discovered in Grand Teton National Park. The county coroner declared that her death was ruled as a homicide and her cause of death was strangulation. A few weeks later, the body remains of Brian were discovered along with his backpack and notebook. On November 23, 2021, Brian's family lawyer revealed that Brian died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. More recently, the FBI found out that Brian admitted to being responsible for Gabby's death in a notebook that he left before committing suicide.

5. Kelly Price Instagram Also going missing in September 2021 was Kelly Price. The "Friend of Mine" songstress was listed as a missing person in Georgia following a welfare check conducted at her home after her family hadn't heard from her in a few weeks amid her COVID battle. At the time, the police listed the singer as missing with the National Crime Information Center despite "no evidence of foul play." A little over a week after her controversial disappearance, Cobb County officials confirmed that they were notified that "Kelly has returned." The Major said on September 26, "She is with family but the investigation remains ongoing so I cannot provide further details at this time." Breaking her silence on her disappearance, Kelly spoke to TMZ that she'd been isolated and avoiding her family. The gospel singer even divulged that she was declared medically dead at one point amid her COVID battle.

6. Nenobia Washington Instagram Also among those who went missing in the last six months was Nenobia Washington. On October 30, 2021, the meme queen couldn't be located by her family. Less than 24 hours later, her family members confirmed her death. A preliminary investigation showed that the social media influencer fell to her death from a building. It's also reported that the so-called "The Queen of Brooklyn" took her own life by jumping from 6 stories up. Law enforcement sources told TMZ at the time that police and paramedics responded to the scene around 7:40 P.M. on October 30 and found the comedian unconscious and unresponsive in front of an NYC building. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

7. Morgan Stevens NBC Morgan Stevens became the first celebrity to be reported missing in 2022. The TV star, best known for his role as teacher David Reardon during two seasons of "Fame" (1982-1984), went missing for several days before he was found lifeless in a kitchen. His neighbor called authorities to do a wellness check after he had not been seen in a few days. When the authorities came to the scene, they found the 70-year-old star's body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of Morgan's death has not been revealed yet, but no foul play is suspected. The actor, who was a victim of alleged police brutality when he was arrested for an alleged DUI in the '90s, most likely died of natural causes.

8. Moses J. Moseley Instagram Also in January, Moses J. Moseley suddenly couldn't be located. The actor, who was best known for portraying Mike on "The Walking Dead", was reported missing by his family on January 23. Following his disappearance, his family called nearby hospitals, but to no avail. They later called OnStar which tracked his car. Unfortunately, they discovered his deceased body at the scene. His family members claimed that Moses died of a gunshot wound. Police initially said the actor probably took his own life. However, recently, cops suspected foul play. "During the preliminary investigation, the potential of the death being a suicide was considered while not ruling out any other possibilities," said captain Randy Lee of the Stockbridge, Georgia Police Department. "As investigators progressed their investigation and more evidence was processed, reviewed and analyzed, other possibilities have presented themselves including accidental."

9. Lindsey Pearlman As for Lindsey Pearlman, she was reported missing on February 13. The "General Hospital" actress was last seen around the Thai Town neighborhood of Los Angeles. As she "failed to return home," her family and friends were concerned because no one had heard from her since her last sighting. Five days later, the 43-year-old actress was tragically found dead. Confirming the news was a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Her body was found in Hollywood Boulevard, around four miles away from her last sighting. Lindsey's cousin Savannah Pearlman also confirmed the actress' passing on Twitter. "I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance," so she wrote. "Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress."

10. Jaida Benjamin Facebook Jaida Benjamin was reported missing after being seen last on February 19 around 6:30 P.M. on Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. The actress portraying Kelly on "Family Reunion" went missing after hinting at her hiatus plan. In attempts to relocate the "Life of a King" actress, her mom JoCinda Benjamin launched an alert on social media platforms that read, "Never thought I'd ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can't breathe." A couple of days later, Jaida, who has reportedly been diagnosed as bipolar, was found safe and unharmed. Announcing the relieving news was JoCinda. "We are happy to announce that our beloved Jaida Benjamin was found safe and unharmed around 2:30 am," JoCinda said. "As she is currently resting and under medical evaluation, we ask for privacy as the family heals and surrounds Jaida with the love and support she needs."