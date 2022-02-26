Alec Baldwin Gets Cryptic After Being Blasted by Halyna Hutchins' Husband

Instagram Movie

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin got cryptic on Twitter following Halyna Hutchins' husband's damning interview. On Friday, February 25, The "Rust" actor took to his account to talk about being truthful in Buddhism.

In the tweet, the actor said, "In Buddhism, being truthful goes beyond simply not telling lies." He added, "It means speaking truthfully and honestly, yes. But it also means using speech to benefit others, not to use it to benefit only ourselves."

The tweet arrived after Matthew Hutchins said in an interview on "Today" that it was "absurd" that the actor denied he's responsible for the shooting accident that led to her death.

"The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," Matthew said in the Wednesday, February 23 interview. "But gun safety was not the only problem on that set. There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced and there's multiple responsible parties."

Talking about Alec's TV interview in which he insisted that he didn't pull the trigger, Matthew said, "Watching him, I just felt so angry." The widower continued, "I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her."

"Hearing him blame Halyna in the interview and shift responsibility to others and seeing him cry about it," Matthew, who now raises his and Halyna's 9-year-old son Andros as a single parent, added. "I just feel like, 'Are we really supposed to feel bad for you, Mr. Baldwin?' "

Matthew additionally believes that the fatal shooting was "totally preventable" and hopes that this tragedy will help raise awareness of the importance of workplace safety. He said they are "pursuing justice every way we can in the sense of going through this process together, but in the end, justice won't bring Halyna back but maybe the memory of her can help keep people safe and prevent something like this from ever happening again."

Prior to this, the Hutchins family's lead lawyer Brian Panish filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alec and other "Rust" crew members on behalf of Matthew and their son Andros in New Mexico. The suit claimed that the "30 Rock" alum and others "are responsible for the safety on the set" of "reckless behavior and cost-cutting" that led to the death of the cinematographer.

Also named in the lawsuit are Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, assistant director David Halls, production companies and producers. Trough the civil lawsuit, the family is seeking unspecified but "substantial" damages, including punitive damages.