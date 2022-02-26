Kacey Musgraves Slammed After Canceling Concert Hours Prior to Show Due to 'Very Inclement Weather'

WENN/Instar Music

The 'Follow Your Arrow' hitmaker is mocked over her decision to cancel her 'Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour' show in Toronto as her fans believe the 'weather is completely fine.'

AceShowbiz - Kacey Musgraves has landed in hot water. The "Follow Your Arrow" hitmaker was slammed by her fans after she announced that she had to cancel her Toronto concert just hours before the show was to start due to "very inclement weather."

The 33-year-old country star took to social media to share the news. In her statement, she said, "Hey everyone. I'm extremely sad to say tonight's show in Toronto has to be cancelled. The trucks that house vital parts of our production were unable to make it due to very inclement weather through the night."

"Without them there is literally no way to put on this show," Kacey further explained, "Refunds will automatically be issued to the original method of payment." She then issued an apology to her fans as saying, "I'm so genuinely sorry for any inconveniences and disappointment."

However, fans weren't convinced that's the real reason behind her decision to cancel her Toronto stop, which was meant to serve as the final date on her "Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour". "YOU HAVE TO BE KIDDING! We have travelled all day from OTTAWA in a snow storm (a very scary and f**king dangerous snowstorm!) because this was your only CANADIAN show!!!" one disappointed fan tweeted. "My heart is broken! This should have been announced this morning if trucks had a rough night travelling [broken heart emoji]."

"There is NO WAY they didnt know before 3:45 that the trucks wouldn't make it, as that would be soundcheck," a separate person opined. The said person also believed that Kacey canceled her show due to "low ticket sales" as saying, "The fact that it wasn't even rescheduled, just cancelled speaks to low ticket sales and them using the snowstorm as excuse. Venue wasn't even 50 percent sold out. The fact that she hasn't rescheduled it is extremely telling."

Someone else agreed, adding, "This got cancelled due to low ticket sales or the truck drivers not being vaccinated and not being able to cross the border." Another added, "This sounds like an excuse, and a poor one to give less than 3 hours before the show."

Meanwhile, others pointed out that there's no "inclement weather" as Kacey wrote in her statement. "How the heck do you cancel a show hours before it starts citing inclement weather? When the weather is completely fine in Toronto? What the hell!!" wrote one Twitter user, while another said, "#starcrossedunveiled show cancelled in Toronto for 'inclement weather' but I swear we're looking at sunshine."