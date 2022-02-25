'The Simpsons' Showrunner Says Russia-Ukraine Conflict Prediction Is Not Coincidental

FOX TV

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, fans started to notice that the long-running animated show predicted the moment in a 1998 episode.

AceShowbiz - Fans of "The Simpsons" were freaking out when they found out that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was actually predicted in a 1998 episode. Titled "Simpson Tide", the episode saw Russia flexing its old-school Soviet militaristic muscles after an international incident caused by Homer Simpson.

In response to the chatter, showrunner Al Jean revealed that the prediction was not coincidental. Writing on Twitter, he said, "Very sad to say this was not hard to predict."

He elaborated the matter in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "In terms of predictions, there are two kinds we have: The trivial, like Don Mattingly getting in trouble for his hair in 'Homer at the Bat,' " Jean says. "And then there are predictions like this. I hate to say it, but I was born in 1961, so 30 years of my life were lived with the specter of the Soviet Union. So, to me, this is sadly more the norm than it is a prediction. We just figured things were going to go bad."

He continued, "Historical aggression never really goes away, and you have to be super vigilant. In 1998, when this clip aired, it was maybe the zenith of U.S.-Russia relations. But, ever since [Russian President Vladimir] Putin got in, almost everybody has made it clear that he's a bad guy and bad things are going to happen."

"There is the kind of prediction, where we reference something that has happened, happening again -- we hope it wouldn't, but sadly, it does," the Michigan-born animator added.

The showrunner, however, clarified that viewers shouldn't expect to see references to the current Russia-Ukraine conflict appearing in future episodes.

It was reported on Thursday morning at the local time that Russian troops were crossing the border from multiple directions. In some videos that went viral on social media, it was seen explosions in several Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv. As the Ukrainian death toll began to climb, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed the world would "hold Russia accountable" for the attack.