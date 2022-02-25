 
 

Doja Cat Gets Seductive With Tyga in 'Freaky Deaky' Music Video

The new track, which arrived on Friday, February 25, will appear on the 'Ayy Macarena' rapper's upcoming album that is set to be released in early summer this year.

  Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tyga and Doja Cat have steamed up the Internet with a brand new music video for "Freaky Deaky". In the clip released on Friday, February 25, the rapper is seen being seduced by the "Planet Her" artist as they rap the flirtatious track.

The footage opens with Doja asking Tyga to come over. Without hesitation, the 32-year-old emcee speeds through a neon-lit city in his sports car. The "Woman" hitmaker later welcomes Tyga, only to let him fall through a trap floor.

As the clip transitions, the "Say So" songstress changes her outfits to a number of sexy lingeries. She later ties her on-screen lover up to a bed before seducing him further.

"I've been feelin' freaky deaky, you're on your way to see me/ Got the mirror on the ceiling, you're in the mood to please me," Doja sings. Tyga later harmonizes, "Uh, black barbie, perfect and you gnarly (Yeah)/ I raise the stakes for you and bet all it/ Put some respect on my name, I get you popping (Yeah)/ Don't leave ya girl around me, I got options."

"Freaky Deaky" will appear on Tyga's upcoming album that is set to be released in early summer. Aside from Doja, the project will feature Chris Brown and other artists. "I'm waiting on two features that I really, really want," he said.

Speaking about his collaboration with Doja, Tyga told Apple Music, "She's a true artist." The ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner went on to rave, "And I think we see that from her outfits, her lives, her TikToks, but that's what makes her her and she's a real true artist and that's what I appreciate about her."

The track marks Tyga and Doja's second joint single. The pair previously teamed up for "Juicy" in 2019, which reached the No. 41 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

